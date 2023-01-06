ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Family recalls legacy of 15-year-old killed in St. Petersburg shooting

By Natalie Weber
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imutD_0k6IvJkg00
Zykiqurio Lofton, 15, was fatally shot on Dec. 29. He had moved to Georgia with his grandmother, but was visiting family for the holidays in St. Petersburg. [ Courtesy of Jessica Lofton ]

The 15-year-old boy was just supposed to visit St. Petersburg for the holidays.

Zykiqurio Lofton had moved to Georgia over the summer with his grandmother. They made the drive down to Tampa Bay in December to celebrate Christmas with their family, as well as his mom’s birthday and his aunt’s birthday.

But on Dec. 29, Lofton was fatally shot at 9:10 p.m. near the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue South. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The following day, St. Petersburg police arrested 17-year-old Deonte Bishop and charged him with first-degree felony murder in Lofton’s death.

Bishop had been arrested about a month prior in connection with a fatal crash. Police said he drove into another car at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street S and 30th Avenue S and fled the scene. The other car’s driver, 87-year-old Denry Gayle, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and pronounced dead.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Lofton’s family is grappling with the death of Zykiqurio, who was just a few weeks short of his 16th birthday.

“This baby has lost his life on a senseless act of violence,” his mother, 32-year-old Jessica Lofton, said. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Vicki Glenn, Zykiqurio Lofton’s grandmother, remembered going grocery shopping with him.

“Push me, Grandma, push me,” he told her, hopping onto the end of her shopping cart.

He said wanted to be a counselor, working somewhere like the YMCA, and mentor teens, his family said. He loved kids — he was the oldest of five and also had an aunt who just turned 9 years old this month.

“He just loved being around people,” Glenn said.

Lofton also was a dog lover and enjoyed caring for a blue-nosed pit bull the family had at one point. He attended John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg before he moved. He played football, both as a quarterback and a tight end, and enjoyed basketball, too.

“He loved to get outside,” Glenn said. “And he was a quick learner.”

His grandmother had been homeschooling him during his first semester of high school in Georgia, while the family adjusted to the move. But he was looking forward to attending an in-person school again and being in a classroom with other students, Glenn said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IwN5_0k6IvJkg00
Zykiqurio Lofton, 15, with his brothers. Back row left to right: Zykiqurio Lofton, 15, and Kamarhyion Lofton, 14. Front row left to right: Corqezhylon Lofton, 9, Jessie Smith, 7, and Lazajharin Drayton, 12. [ Courtesy of Jessica Lofton ]

Lofton’s family said he was out with two of his brothers, visiting their friends, the night he was killed. He told his brothers to go home and said he would be on his way.

His brothers got home around 8:40 p.m., Jessica Lofton said. They said Zykiqurio was on his way. However, at 9:14 p.m., Jessica Lofton found out that her son had been shot.

She rushed to the scene, but when she got there, she said she wasn’t allowed to see her son before he was taken to a medical facility. The hospital was on lockdown and didn’t let family talk to him, either.

“That moment was very critical for me, to see my son,” Jessica Lofton said. “But they never let me see him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD6MM_0k6IvJkg00

St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson Ken Knight said while he doesn’t know the specifics of what happened at the scene that night, police try to prioritize saving the victim’s life and preserving the crime scene. Still, he said, he also sympathizes with the family’s frustration.

“We completely understand that,” he said.

On Dec. 30, at 12:30 a.m., police arrested Bishop on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Later that day, they announced that he also was the suspect in Zykiqurio Lofton’s death.

Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said Bishop had been released on Dec. 19 while awaiting trial for the hit-and-run case and was wearing an ankle monitor. Bishop’s father, Ricky Bishop, also faces a charge in the hit-and-run case — a misdemeanor charge of allowing an unlicensed person to drive his vehicle resulting in a crash involving death. Authorities said Deonte Bishop was driving his father’s car when the collision occurred.

Deonte Bishop is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail. His father declined to speak about the criminal charges and referred a Tampa Bay Times reporter to his attorney. Ricky and Deonte Bishop’s attorney for the hit-and-run case could not be reached for comment Friday.

Fernandez said detectives believe Deonte Bishop targeted Zykiqurio Lofton because they were affiliated with rival neighborhood groups. Bishop was believed to have been part of a group out of the Child’s Park neighborhood, while Lofton was affiliated with a group in Bethel Heights, Fernandez said.

Glenn said she was not aware of her grandson having an affiliation with any neighborhood groups.

“I’ve also asked my grandson that, and he’s often told me ‘no,’” she said.

Since Lofton’s death, his family has received an outpouring of support from the community. His friends’ parents have reached out to share about the impact he had on their lives, and family members said they’ve even heard from people who knew him when he was in preschool.

“Zykiqurio was a leader. He was very powerful,” Jessica Lofton said. “When Zykiqurio walked in a room, you could feel his presence because when he walked, he walked with his head held high.”

The family has started a fundraiser to help raise money for funeral costs, which can be found on the GoFundMe website.

Comments / 11

mary west
2d ago

Sad to hear about a young man losing his life so early and senselessly!! Bishop needs to be kept off streets and put in a cage!! Something is seriously wrong with him!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Claims adjuster pleads guilty to assisting men that allegedly robbed drug dealers

FLORIDA – A former Florida claims adjuster has pleaded guilty to assisting individuals who reportedly committed armed robberies and shootings while dressed as police officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jasmine Weber,...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Women, child wounded by gunfire in Clearwater

A woman and child were wounded by gunfire at a Clearwater apartment complex on Sunday in what investigators believe was a domestic dispute, police said. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Officers found a woman and child with gunshot wounds.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee man charged in hatchet attack

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say attacked another man with a hatchet last month during a fight over a cellphone. Investigators say on Dec. 30, 2022, Jaquan Marquis Sykes, 32, got into an argument with a 28-year old Bradenton man, striking him with a blunt object and a hatchet while making homicidal statements.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy