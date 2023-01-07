Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Hail The Sun Ready To Play For Their Friends in El Paso
Some bands love coming to El Paso. Whether it's the energy of the crowd at the show; or perhaps it's the bonds of the people they meet in El Paso. For the post-hardcore band, Hail the Sun, it's a mixture of both. The Chico, California band has played in El Paso 3 times in the past & during that time, they've had many great memories in El Paso. And they plan on making more in 2023.
Cheap Trick is Heading to El Paso and They Want You to Want (to See) Them
One of America’s preeminent power pop bands of your youth is coming to El Paso. Get ready to “Surrender” to Cheap Trick. With a legendary career spanning more than four decades and hit songs on the radio throughout the 70s and 80s, the enduring classic rock band will be hitting the stage at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in February.
Win a Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Experience For Two
One of the most beloved Pink Floyd experiences returns to El Paso. Lasers. Pink Floyd's music. Intense graphics. All the things you know and love of the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will take over the Plaza Theatre on February 3rd, 2023. KLAQ knows our listeners, especially those of Q2, love...
Sunday Funday Moment: Viva La Mocha opens their first store in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, Texas-- What started off as a dream has now turned into a reality for the owners of Viva La Mocha as they opened up their first store in Downtown El Paso. Monica Rios Monarrez and her husband, Charlie, have come a long way from screen printing t-shirts out of their home kitchen.
Texas Rockers Memphis May Fire Loves El Paso & Are Coming Back
As the year continues on, more and more concerts are being announced in El Paso for 2023. Some of the concerts involves bands who have rocked El Paso many times in the past; including the Denton, TX metal band Memphis May Fire. Since 2006, Memphis May Fire have released 6...
Single El Pasoans May Have Felt the Effects of Dating Sunday Yesterday
Yesterday was known as "Dating Sunday," and if you saw more matches than normal on your dating apps, here's why. At the beginning of November every year, people discuss the beginning of "cuffing season," a time when people look for that special someone to cuddle up with during the cold winter months. Plenty of unhappy couples will stay together during the holidays just to not face awkward questions from family and friends about where their partners are. After all the festivities are over, people have time to themselves to figure out if the person they're dating is really the right one for them.
Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?
According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
Congrats! El Paso Couple Gets Engaged At Adele’s Vegas Show
Adele was elated to see this happy couple make her New Year's Eve Vegas show a night they will never forget. Adele has been belting out her hits at her Sin City residency since November and fans have been flocking to go see the "Rolling in the Deep" singer at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
6 Popular Game Shows To Feature El Paso Winners
Speaking for myself, I've always loved the idea on appearing on a game show. Even if I don't get picked or win, I love the thought of winning big money & prizes on tv. Well some people from El Paso HAVE appeared on tv and they HAVE gone on to win big. Here are 6 game shows that have featured contestants from El Paso:
Texas Legends Reverend Horton Heat Set To Give El Paso A Show
The new year is upon us & this the time to get excited for concerts coming to El Paso. We might be a city of rock & metal, but we have a huge rockabilly scene here too. (Just look at past festivals like the Great American Rockabilly Riot). One of...
Longtime El Paso Meteorologist Sandra Diaz Signs Off
“It’s time to recharge my batteries and move on.”. After nearly 19 years as Chief Meteorologist, Sandra Diaz has given her last forecast on El Paso airwaves. The El Paso native has left the KFOX14/CBS4 newsroom green screen behind to explore new opportunities. Farewell Messages. Co-workers and co-anchors Robert...
WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown
In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
When A Crazy Biker Jumped The Rio Grande From El Paso To Juarez
No, he wasn't trying to flee the country .. just a man and his motorcycle having some fun. Evel Knievel pulled off some amazing and potentially life ending stunts while setting a few distance records back in the day. More contemporary lunatics like Robbie Maddison have since set new distance...
Free Admission to El Paso-Area National Parks on MLK Day
The U.S. National Parks Service will be waiving entrance fees for everyone on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. If you’ve been wanting to hit the road and sled down a stories-high gypsum sand dune, or see one of Texas’ highest peaks in all its glory without the added expense of an entry fee, January 16 will be the day to do it.
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
El Paso Should be Ground Zero for Weird New Fart Experiment
Scientists are just now examining and learning from farts, finally, and El Paso should be their next testing ground. This low-hanging fruit was just too hard not to pick, and wipe. Scientists say that creating sensors in toilets that can analyze, please no pun intended, but kind of intended, human...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting warm conditions to continue, before a storm system moves through mid week. This system is expected to produce strong winds and slightly cooler weather by the end of next week. Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:. For...
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning
UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
