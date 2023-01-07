ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Hail The Sun Ready To Play For Their Friends in El Paso

Some bands love coming to El Paso. Whether it's the energy of the crowd at the show; or perhaps it's the bonds of the people they meet in El Paso. For the post-hardcore band, Hail the Sun, it's a mixture of both. The Chico, California band has played in El Paso 3 times in the past & during that time, they've had many great memories in El Paso. And they plan on making more in 2023.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Win a Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Experience For Two

One of the most beloved Pink Floyd experiences returns to El Paso. Lasers. Pink Floyd's music. Intense graphics. All the things you know and love of the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will take over the Plaza Theatre on February 3rd, 2023. KLAQ knows our listeners, especially those of Q2, love...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Single El Pasoans May Have Felt the Effects of Dating Sunday Yesterday

Yesterday was known as "Dating Sunday," and if you saw more matches than normal on your dating apps, here's why. At the beginning of November every year, people discuss the beginning of "cuffing season," a time when people look for that special someone to cuddle up with during the cold winter months. Plenty of unhappy couples will stay together during the holidays just to not face awkward questions from family and friends about where their partners are. After all the festivities are over, people have time to themselves to figure out if the person they're dating is really the right one for them.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?

According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

6 Popular Game Shows To Feature El Paso Winners

Speaking for myself, I've always loved the idea on appearing on a game show. Even if I don't get picked or win, I love the thought of winning big money & prizes on tv. Well some people from El Paso HAVE appeared on tv and they HAVE gone on to win big. Here are 6 game shows that have featured contestants from El Paso:
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Longtime El Paso Meteorologist Sandra Diaz Signs Off

“It’s time to recharge my batteries and move on.”. After nearly 19 years as Chief Meteorologist, Sandra Diaz has given her last forecast on El Paso airwaves. The El Paso native has left the KFOX14/CBS4 newsroom green screen behind to explore new opportunities. Farewell Messages. Co-workers and co-anchors Robert...
EL PASO, TX
US105

WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown

In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Free Admission to El Paso-Area National Parks on MLK Day

The U.S. National Parks Service will be waiving entrance fees for everyone on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. If you’ve been wanting to hit the road and sled down a stories-high gypsum sand dune, or see one of Texas’ highest peaks in all its glory without the added expense of an entry fee, January 16 will be the day to do it.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting warm conditions to continue, before a storm system moves through mid week. This system is expected to produce strong winds and slightly cooler weather by the end of next week. Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:. For...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

