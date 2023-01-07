Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Republicans and Democrats are working together on expungement
Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are working together to make it easier to clear your criminal record. They are seeking co-sponsorship of LRB 0955/1, which would update decades-old legislation and give millions their freedom back. According to the Sentencing Project, “between 70 million and 100 million — or...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked
MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
Almost 100 Inmates in Wisconsin Prison Graduate From Milwaukee Area Technical College
In 2022, eleven inmates in the Wisconsin prison system earned a certificate in welding through the Second Chance program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. That makes a total of nearly 100 inmates since the program began. Hienok Demessie, an African American inmate, is one of the 11 men serving time...
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature's socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — It's been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. – A bus carrying the Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team caught fire Saturday night, Jan. 8. Sheriff’s officials said the MSOE wrestling team was on their way home from competing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The fire happened along Highway 53...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Gov. Evers says flat tax or universal school choice would threaten state budget
MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers said "the plan is not to" veto the state budget after working with the Republican-controlled legislature during the next several months, but he isn't ruling it out. "We have to start with the notion that we will reach conclusions," Evers said on WISN's 'UPFRONT'...
themadent.com
Many Factors Contributed to Ron Johnson’s November Victory. Observers say Race was Most Likely one of Them.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In elections, does race matter?. Although the November campaigns are over and done, the 2024 elections are even now underway. So we asked the question.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death
As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac pursuit; Milwaukee stolen vehicle involved, 100 mph speeds
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody Monday, Jan. 9 following a police pursuit in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was reported stolen from Milwaukee. A 15-year-old girl, entered as a runaway out of Milwaukee, was located in the vehicle. The pursuit began around 12:18 a.m....
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Felicia F. Arnold
KENOSHA – Felicia Frances Arnold, 96 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at Brookside Care Center on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born in Kenosha, WI, on September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Modesta (Lento) Aceto. She attended Bain Elementary School, Washington Junior High School and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1944.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
David and Darlene Drake of Pleasant Prairie mark 50th wedding anniversary
David A and Darlene A. Drake of Pleasant Prairie marked their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a dinner with family and friends. Dave Drake met Darlene Pecsi in Milwaukee where Darlene worked at the Texaco bulk plant on Jones Island. David came to the office to begin the process of purchasing a Texaco franchise in 1972. The station was in Kenosha.
WISN
I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened
MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wearegreenbay.com
Gas utility manufacturer closes facility in southeastern Wisconsin, 100+ employees affected
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees. According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS). During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes...
