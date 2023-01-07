ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Republicans and Democrats are working together on expungement

Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are working together to make it easier to clear your criminal record. They are seeking co-sponsorship of LRB 0955/1, which would update decades-old legislation and give millions their freedom back. According to the Sentencing Project, “between 70 million and 100 million — or...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked

MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
WISCONSIN STATE
MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. – A bus carrying the Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team caught fire Saturday night, Jan. 8. Sheriff’s officials said the MSOE wrestling team was on their way home from competing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The fire happened along Highway 53...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WISCONSIN STATE
The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death

As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
WISCONSIN STATE
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
Felicia F. Arnold

KENOSHA – Felicia Frances Arnold, 96 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at Brookside Care Center on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born in Kenosha, WI, on September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Modesta (Lento) Aceto. She attended Bain Elementary School, Washington Junior High School and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1944.
KENOSHA, WI
David and Darlene Drake of Pleasant Prairie mark 50th wedding anniversary

David A and Darlene A. Drake of Pleasant Prairie marked their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a dinner with family and friends. Dave Drake met Darlene Pecsi in Milwaukee where Darlene worked at the Texaco bulk plant on Jones Island. David came to the office to begin the process of purchasing a Texaco franchise in 1972. The station was in Kenosha.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened

MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Gas utility manufacturer closes facility in southeastern Wisconsin, 100+ employees affected

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees. According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.
NEW BERLIN, WI

