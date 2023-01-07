ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

A late bloomer in high school, Nebraska signee Syncere Safeeullah has more upside to realize

It took a small push, then a larger one for Syncere Safeeullah to pick up the game of football. Mostly a soccer player while growing up, Safeeullah first played football in middle school before stepping away from the game as a freshman at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. That changed once Hillsboro head coach Anthony Brown figured out who Safeeullah’s father was.
NASHVILLE, TN
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football

The first calendar week of the year is in the books for Nebraska football. The Huskers and new head coach Matt Rhule remain busy in the offseason as the program prepares for the 2023 season. From Rhule rounding out his staff to defensive coordinator Tony White's stance on the Blackshirts...
LINCOLN, NE
Walker, Griesel lead way in Nebraska's overtime win vs. Minnesota, 81-79

The Nebraska men’s basketball team picked up its first road conference win of the season Saturday morning with an 81-79 overtime win at Minnesota. Despite trailing by six at the half, Derrick Walker took over down the stretch and the Huskers found a way in overtime, earning their ninth win of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
Millard South races past Olathe North 70-34

KEARNEY – Millard South did exactly what it came to do. The Patriots dominated their gameplan from the opening tip, defeating Olathe North of Kansas 70-34 at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney. In the opening quarter, stingy good defense helped Millard South go up 25-9 after one.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball

OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Fremont man, 19, shot to death in Council Bluffs

The shooting death of a 19-year-old Nebraska man in Council Bluffs is being investigated as a homicide. Tucker Dobberstein of Fremont was found dead in a downtown Bluffs apartment building at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the Council Bluffs Police Department reported. Officers were sent to 209 S. 4th St. to investigate a report of gunshots and found Dobberstein inside.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

