Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
A late bloomer in high school, Nebraska signee Syncere Safeeullah has more upside to realize
It took a small push, then a larger one for Syncere Safeeullah to pick up the game of football. Mostly a soccer player while growing up, Safeeullah first played football in middle school before stepping away from the game as a freshman at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. That changed once Hillsboro head coach Anthony Brown figured out who Safeeullah’s father was.
Kearney Hub
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The first calendar week of the year is in the books for Nebraska football. The Huskers and new head coach Matt Rhule remain busy in the offseason as the program prepares for the 2023 season. From Rhule rounding out his staff to defensive coordinator Tony White's stance on the Blackshirts...
Kearney Hub
Walker, Griesel lead way in Nebraska's overtime win vs. Minnesota, 81-79
The Nebraska men’s basketball team picked up its first road conference win of the season Saturday morning with an 81-79 overtime win at Minnesota. Despite trailing by six at the half, Derrick Walker took over down the stretch and the Huskers found a way in overtime, earning their ninth win of the season.
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Thanks, Max Duggan, for representing everything Council Bluffs stands for
For having Kevin White’s back. White was covering the Metro Conference high school track meet years ago at Burke Stadium for the Council Bluffs Nonpareil. Officials asked him to leave the press box because he was covering two Council Bluffs schools. Thanks, Max. For representing Bob Nielsen. Nielsen was...
Kearney Hub
Millard South races past Olathe North 70-34
KEARNEY – Millard South did exactly what it came to do. The Patriots dominated their gameplan from the opening tip, defeating Olathe North of Kansas 70-34 at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney. In the opening quarter, stingy good defense helped Millard South go up 25-9 after one.
Kearney Hub
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
Kearney Hub
Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out
BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the now-razed City Hall.
Kearney Hub
Fremont man, 19, shot to death in Council Bluffs
The shooting death of a 19-year-old Nebraska man in Council Bluffs is being investigated as a homicide. Tucker Dobberstein of Fremont was found dead in a downtown Bluffs apartment building at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the Council Bluffs Police Department reported. Officers were sent to 209 S. 4th St. to investigate a report of gunshots and found Dobberstein inside.
