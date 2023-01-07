It's a Saturday afternoon. My kids are at a birthday party, so I'm with my dogs in my office adding last-minute events to the calendar. It's been a pretty busy week over here. I saw a post yesterday that I really like. It suggests getting an empty jar (my house needs a plastic one) and putting at least one good thing that happened during the week into the jar. And keep doing it throughout the entire year. Then on New Year's Eve, take all those notes and read them to remember all the good things that happened during the year. I'm going to start this tradition with my kids. When life starts getting hard, it would be good to pull them out early to help keep the focus on the positive.

2 DAYS AGO