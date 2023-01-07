Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
Fire crews called to North Carolina nursing home after resident smokes cigarette while on medical oxygen
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire call at a nursing home Saturday morning. Firefighters came to a nursing care facility on the 1900 block of Hilton Road in Burlington after getting a report of a possible building fire. Fire crews responded to the scene in three minutes and found […]
Man shot in North Carolina parking deck: police
A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Warrants issued for men involved in 2022 ‘Dads Against Predators’ Hanes Mall Blvd shooting, Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants have been issued for multiple people involved in a shooting and fight at a Triad Target. On Monday, the Winston-Salem Police Department released more information about an incident last year on Hanes Mall Boulevard that left an Ohio man shot. On Dec. 29, 2022 warrants were issued for the four […]
WXII 12
Nursing facility caught on fire after resident attempted to smoke inside
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department said a nursing care patient was severely burned after they attempted to smoke cigarettes while on medical oxygen. Crews said they responded to a possible building fire on Hilton Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. Saturday. They said this happened at a large nursing...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash
CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
davidsonlocal.com
Residential fire on E. Second St. in Lexington, LFD investigates
LEXINGTON, NC – On Jan. 5th at approximately 6:58 am, the City of Lexington Fire Department responded to a residential fire on East Second Street. As crews arrived at the vacant single-family home, they saw smoke and heavy fire. Crews deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect adjacent structures.
btw21.com
Fire Marshal: Collinsville man dies after catching on fire while burning leaves
COLLINSVILLE, VA – Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett announced Friday that a fire, which claimed the life of a man in Collinsville, has been ruled accidental. The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Garrett responded to a brush fire call at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville on Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
WXII 12
City of Winston-Salem asks for community input in hiring of police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem asks for community input when looking for new police chief. The city manager's office will hold two public forums in January about the hiring of a new police chief. The first will be held at the St. John CME Church on Northwest Crawford Place on...
wfmynews2.com
Davidson County group gathers to support family after deadly crash
3 people died in a car crash on HWY 109 on Jan. 6. People in Denton met Sunday to brainstorm ways to help those grieving.
City, business owner in debate over sign on historic building in downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new business moved into an old historic building and now a sign is causing a stir. The owner of Roar, a dining and entertainment district in Downtown Winston-Salem, says that the city isn’t keeping its promises to the business. City leaders say that it’s the business that isn’t playing fair. […]
‘We may never know why’; family dead in High Point murder-suicide, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy unfolded in a secluded neighborhood over the weekend, leaving five people dead. While it was initially reported that three children and two adults were killed in what they believe was a murder-suicide on Saturday morning at a home on Mossy Meadow Drive in High Point, later the police clarified […]
2 kids among 3 killed in wreck on Highway NC 109, NCSHP says
Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling south on NC 109 while a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV were traveling north on NC 109.
28-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem stabbing: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday morning. Officers came to the 600 block of West Thirteenth Street after getting an “unknown trouble call.” At the scene, investigators found Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr, 28, of Winston-Salem, in the parking lot suffering from a stab […]
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
WXII 12
Cornelius Police still searching for missing 11-year-old girl
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Police are now looking for clues about a missing child who hasn't been seen since late November in 2022. Madalina Cojocari went missing just before Thanksgiving, but investigators said her parents did not report it for nearly a month. Officers said that month hindered their...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
Comments / 0