Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Warrants issued for men involved in 2022 ‘Dads Against Predators’ Hanes Mall Blvd shooting, Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants have been issued for multiple people involved in a shooting and fight at a Triad Target. On Monday, the Winston-Salem Police Department released more information about an incident last year on Hanes Mall Boulevard that left an Ohio man shot. On Dec. 29, 2022 warrants were issued for the four […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash

CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
CONCORD, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Residential fire on E. Second St. in Lexington, LFD investigates

LEXINGTON, NC – On Jan. 5th at approximately 6:58 am, the City of Lexington Fire Department responded to a residential fire on East Second Street. As crews arrived at the vacant single-family home, they saw smoke and heavy fire. Crews deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect adjacent structures.
LEXINGTON, NC
btw21.com

Fire Marshal: Collinsville man dies after catching on fire while burning leaves

COLLINSVILLE, VA – Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett announced Friday that a fire, which claimed the life of a man in Collinsville, has been ruled accidental. The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Garrett responded to a brush fire call at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville on Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
COLLINSVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

28-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem stabbing: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday morning. Officers came to the 600 block of West Thirteenth Street after getting an “unknown trouble call.” At the scene, investigators found Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr, 28, of Winston-Salem, in the parking lot suffering from a stab […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Cornelius Police still searching for missing 11-year-old girl

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Police are now looking for clues about a missing child who hasn't been seen since late November in 2022. Madalina Cojocari went missing just before Thanksgiving, but investigators said her parents did not report it for nearly a month. Officers said that month hindered their...
CORNELIUS, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

