Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother jailed for neglecting child, was at a bar while 6-year-old wandered in parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing an officer who came to the aid of a 6-year-old wandering around a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Kendal Herwald was helping in the search for a driver that fled on foot during a traffic stop. Herwald found a non-verbal 6-year-old in the Pine Street parking ramp around midnight on January 7.
WBAY Green Bay
1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say. At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots. Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. The mom, who was not identified, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child and a...
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
94.3 Jack FM
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
wearegreenbay.com
Police chase in Fond du Lac reaches speeds of 100 mph, driver tries to flee on foot
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee was arrested after he reportedly tried to flee from police in a stolen car. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on January 9 around 12:15 a.m., police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from the Milwaukee area. The vehicle was reportedly in the area of South Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
One in custody following shooting incident in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning shooting incident in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 9 around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 13th Street and Madison for reports of shots fired. Officers checked the area and found shell casings on the ground.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
wearegreenbay.com
Police searching for two suspects after bullets hit apartment in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment in the 500 block of South Fisk Street. According to a media release, officers with the Green Bay Police Department were sent to the residence on Monday, January 9, 2023, around 1:45 a.m. for a report of gunfire that had struck and entered an apartment and a parked vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
radioplusinfo.com
1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident
Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
wisfarmer.com
Matthew Gunst and Lauren Siemers win top Jr. Holstein award
It seems only natural that Matthew Gunst and Lauren Siemers would top off their careers in Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association with a flourish. For years, the 20 year olds have competed against ‒ and encouraged each other to the best of their ability ‒ in show rings across Wisconsin and in various contests.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton’s Police Chief Polly Olson discusses her new role as Chief of Police on Newsmaker Sunday
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to the first female Chief of Police with the Appleton Police Department, Polly Olson. Chief Olson made history on January 3 when she was sworn in as Chief of Police. Born and raised in the Fox Cities, and...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc becomes a World War II Heritage City
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s an honor chosen for only 18 communities in the United States. And Manitowoc, Wisconsin is fortunate to be one of them. Not only the companies, but the people of Manitowoc had an essential contribution to a victory for the Allies in World War II, raising money through war bonds, as well as their shipbuilding.
Comments / 0