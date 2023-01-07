ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect arrested in Baraboo after allegedly pistol-whipping victim, firing gun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Baraboo after he allegedly pistol-whipped a person and fired a gun Thursday morning on Madison’s near east side. Madison Police Department responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to a clinic on the 310 block of E. Washington Ave. after witnesses reported a disturbance, saying a man had pistol-whipped a person and possibly fired shots.
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville police asking for help finding construction trailer stolen on New Year’s Eve

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are asking for information from the public to help them find a construction trailer that was stolen on New Year’s Eve. The 14-foot black trailer with Cousins Construction on the side and its contents were stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday....
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

15-year-old girl arrested for false active shooter threat at Portage High School

PORTAGE, Wis. — Police arrested a 15-year-old girl Friday afternoon following a false active shooter threat at Portage High School earlier this week. In a news release, the city’s police department said the girl has been referred to Columbia County Juvenile Intake authorities on tentative charges of making terroristic threats, swatting and disorderly conduct. The release did not provide the...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
x1071.com

Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne

Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Fire Department welcomes 3 new battalion chiefs

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department welcomed three new battalion chiefs during a swearing-in ceremony Friday. Two of the new battalion chiefs were new hires while the other was promoted from being Captain. Battalion chiefs were introduced to the fire department after a recent reorganization, and they will lead each 24-hour shift.
BELOIT, WI

