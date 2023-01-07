Read full article on original website
Driver accused of causing rollover crash in downtown Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired. The woman left the area but returned shortly...
nbc15.com
Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested in Baraboo after allegedly pistol-whipping victim, firing gun
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Baraboo after he allegedly pistol-whipped a person and fired a gun Thursday morning on Madison’s near east side. Madison Police Department responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to a clinic on the 310 block of E. Washington Ave. after witnesses reported a disturbance, saying a man had pistol-whipped a person and possibly fired shots.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Medical Examiner confirms Verona school principal died in crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg earlier this week as a local middle school principal. The medical examiner’s office stated that Beth Steffen, 56, died as a result of the injuries...
Janesville police asking for help finding construction trailer stolen on New Year’s Eve
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are asking for information from the public to help them find a construction trailer that was stolen on New Year’s Eve. The 14-foot black trailer with Cousins Construction on the side and its contents were stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday....
nbc15.com
MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
None injured in fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Officials said at least 18 different fire crews responded to a large fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater. Crews arrived on the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday night and found one building engulfed in flames. Because of the fire, Highway U was shut down between Fremont and Highway D. The road has since reopened,...
15-year-old girl arrested for false active shooter threat at Portage High School
PORTAGE, Wis. — Police arrested a 15-year-old girl Friday afternoon following a false active shooter threat at Portage High School earlier this week. In a news release, the city’s police department said the girl has been referred to Columbia County Juvenile Intake authorities on tentative charges of making terroristic threats, swatting and disorderly conduct. The release did not provide the...
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business....
State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
x1071.com
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
Husband and wife combine dental practices into new office in Verona
A pair of dental clinics merged to become one on Thursday, and the reason behind the move was love.
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family continues to search as efforts from law enforcement dwindle
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been almost two months since 27-year-old Christopher Miller was last seen, and while efforts within law enforcement have come to a halt, Miller’s family has no plans of stopping their own search for Chris. Tammy James, Chris’s mother says while her family...
nbc15.com
Beloit Fire Department welcomes 3 new battalion chiefs
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department welcomed three new battalion chiefs during a swearing-in ceremony Friday. Two of the new battalion chiefs were new hires while the other was promoted from being Captain. Battalion chiefs were introduced to the fire department after a recent reorganization, and they will lead each 24-hour shift.
