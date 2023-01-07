Read full article on original website
Washington lawmakers convene for 105-day session
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state returned to Olympia on Monday to begin a 105-day legislative session, the first one fully in person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced lawmakers and the public to often meet and vote virtually. “Today we meet in person for the first time...
Nevada AG mum on investigation of 6 GOP electors in 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford won’t say if the state is investigating the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential 2020 election. “The moment I decide to comment on the fake electors, someone’s going to...
Virginia lawmakers returning for short election-year session
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The part-time, politically divided Virginia General Assembly is set to convene this week in Richmond for its annual sprint of a legislative session. Members of the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-held Senate will meet for at least 30 days to debate issues ranging from taxes to abortion to energy policy in an election year when every legislative seat is on the ballot. The dynamics will force some bipartisan cooperation and test the limits of party unity and may rein in what gets accomplished.
GOP's White files to seek reelection as Mississippi auditor
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Shad White has filed to seek another term as state auditor in Mississippi. White was first appointed to the job by then-Gov. Phil Bryant in 2018 after Stacey Pickering stepped down. White won a four-year term in 2019. “Mississippians clearly want to keep tough,...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. January 3, 2023. Editorial: Pillen takes lead at crucial time for state. The season of wish lists may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the wishes end. With that in mind, the Journal Star editorial board -- before sharing its 2023 agenda in the Jan. 8 edition -- will offer some hopes, dreams and things to look for from a new governor and Legislature.
Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been released from prison after serving more than two years behind bars for a 2016 ethics conviction. Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, the day his 28-month sentence was set to end, the Alabama Department of Corrections said.
Judge halts New Jersey's stricter gun carry law, for now
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Suggesting that New Jersey's recent concealed carry law infringes on the public's Second Amendment rights, a federal judge on Monday put a temporary hold on the legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. A legal challenge to the new law...
Arizona judge delays trial in fight over education funding
PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit over how much money Arizona's lawmakers allocate for school maintenance, buses, textbooks and technology won't go to trial next week, after a judge granted a request for a delay by the state’s incoming attorney general. Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said her office...
Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network."
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
WV governor selects new leader of School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor has appointed a longtime educator to lead the state's School Building Authority. The office of Gov. Jim Justice said he has named Andy Neptune as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. In a news release Friday, Justice said Neptune...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. January 7, 2023. Editorial: Dump state school board to start education fix. Education in Michigan is in crisis. Dismal data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) shows some Michigan students suffered reading losses more than twice the national average during the pandemic. Fourth grade reading, which had already fallen half a point by 2019, fell an additional 6.5 points by 2022. Those were the lowest reading scores in 30 years.
Feral cows face removal from a national forest in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities have a plan to remove feral cows that are roaming New Mexico’s Gila National Forest and causing damage by over-grazing and trampling stream banks. The Albuquerque Journal reports feral cattle have inhabited the forest since the 1970s and the U.S. Forest Service...
Georgia has money for schools to test for lead, few sign up
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Lead exposure can have serious health consequences for children, but only a fraction of Georgia schools have signed up for a free testing program. Advocates worry school leaders are hesitant because of the cost and consequences of discovering lead in their water systems, which the state has not provided funding to address.
Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Widespread flooding forecast across California from atmospheric river
Widespread flooding is possible across much of California on Monday as more heavy rain hits the state, forecasters say. "The longevity and intensity of rain, combined with the cumulative effect of successive heavy rain events dating back to the end of December, will lead to widespread and potentially significant flood impacts," the Weather Prediction Center said Sunday morning.
Gas prices tick up in NJ, rise more across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices ticked up in New Jersey and rose by double digits around the country at large amid tighter supplies and higher demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.38 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Search called off for 5-year-old boy swept away from vehicle caught in floodwaters in central California; mother rescued
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — Search called off for 5-year-old boy swept away from vehicle caught in floodwaters in central California; mother rescued. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New ice breaker for Smith Island ready as winter lifeline
CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — As temperatures plunge and area waterways get icy, the Eddie Somers ice breaker is ready for action. M/V Eddie Somers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ newest ice breaker, was commissioned into service in September by Gov. Larry Hogan, and is a vital winter lifeline for residents of Smith Island.
