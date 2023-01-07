ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Jackson Wink fighter named LFA fighter of the year

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29v3vJ_0k6Itt9u00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a long road for Chris Brown to climb the ranks of MMA. After six years of professional fighting, “Breezy” claimed his first title and was rewarded with LFA male fighter of the year .

“It’s been a blessing. Capped off a great year with the belt, and to top it off with fighter of the year, I just felt it was a long time coming. All the hard work I’ve been putting in, and I’m thankful for everyone that’s been following this journey. Hard work pays off.”

Story continues below:

Brown claimed his LFA title on December 9 when he knocked out Alfonso Leyva in the first round. He hopes that his recent success can help him land a contract with UFC.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title

Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Volcano Vista and Hobbs win Metro Basketball Titles on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s Metro Basketball Tournament wrapped up on Saturday at Albuquerque High School. Champions for both boys and girls were crowned, with Hobbs winning the girl’s title and Volcano Vista winning the boy’s title. Hobbs beat Sandia 66-57, in what was Hobbs’s...
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos fall to UNLV in front of sold out Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the largest crowd at the Pit since 2009. 15,424 fans were in attendance to see the Lobos battle it out with a tough UNLV team, and while the first half was full of excitement, the second half came with some disappointment, as the Lobos fell to the Rebels 77-84. UNM […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
vegas24seven.com

Harkless Named Mountain West Player Of The Week For Second Time

UNLV’S EJ HARKLESS NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR SECOND TIME. Senior guard scored season-high 25 points with six rebounds and five assists in Runnin’ Rebel win at No. 21 New Mexico Saturday night. Mountain West Release| Video. Season Stats (web)| Season Stats...
PARADISE, NV
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Wysong, Trujillo sign national letters of intent for UNM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School football players Evan Wysong and Nic Trujillo made it official on Friday. The pair of Storm standouts signed their national letters of intent on Friday to continue their football careers at UNM. While both Wysong and Trujillo verbally committed to play for the Lobos a few months ago, […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Nickelodeon’s ‘The Really Loud House’ finds a home in ABQ

It’s Tim Hobert’s last day on set in Albuquerque. He’s been busy for the past six months making “The Really Loud House” gets off the ground. “We’ve got a great cast and crew,” says the creator of the Nickelodeon series. “It’s been my first time working in New Mexico. The last time I was in New Mexico was for a wedding. Starting the series marked the first time I’ve worked in Albuquerque.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Coin Club: Running Antelope $5 Silver Certificate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale talked about the history of Running Antelope’s $5 silver certificate. After the troubled “educational series” notes of 1896, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing moved forward with a new silver certificate issue in 1899. This series featured the photo of a Lacota Sioux chief named Running Antelope on its $5 note.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
gamblingnews.com

Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda

The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbing, Funding requests, Quiet weather, Congressional maps, Film training program

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say – The search continues for the person responsible in a deadly weekend stabbing in downtown Albuquerque. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, APD were called to reports of stabbing outside of a bar near Central and 4th. When police arrived they found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo football announces new defensive coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team has announced a new defensive coordinator. Troy Reffett, who spend the last three seasons as cornerbacks coach, has been promoted to the DC role. Reffett brings experience to his new position, as he previously served as the Lobos defensive coordinator in 2008 under Rocky Long. In total, he […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy