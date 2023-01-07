ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spanx Leggings Sale Features a Kardashian-Beloved Style for Half Off

By Destinee Scott
 3 days ago

Spanx/GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPH WAGNER

With a Spanx leggings sale featuring an additional 30 percent discount on sale styles (when you use coupon code SALE through January 10), you would think we'd be all about restocking our stash of faux leather pairs . (We've written about them enough!) However, we have our eyes and our wallets set on one style in particular: The Booty Boost Active Camo leggings . Besides the fact that they're on sale for just under $50 (from $98), buyers say they make your figure look incredible.

Even Kourtney Kardashian raves about them . Thanks to a smooth and sculpting nylon and elastane fabric, the style provides the booty lift of your dreams. Plus, they come in various sizes (XS to 2X) and can be dressed up or down for the gym, office and more.

The machine-washable leggings are also sweat-wicking, breathable and quick-drying with a good amount of stretch for total comfort. But it's the contoured high-rise waistband (with a hidden pocket for storing small items) that take them to the next level.

One Spanx reviewer confirms, "[They're] excellent quality, true to size, super slimming and they hold you into place." And forget about a camel-toe since they're center-seam-free for an all-around seamless fit.

Though while you're at it, you may want to stock up on a few other fan favorites like the faux suede leggings (also on sale for half-off) and faux patent leather pairs (for $63). They're just too good to pass up.

I Haven’t Worn Shorts in 15 Years, But These Spanx Ones Changed My Mind

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

