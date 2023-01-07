ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms

By Vanessa Murphy
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms.

Sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that the officer was taking part in the search of a prison cell at High Desert State Prison, a maximum security prison about a 40-minute drive outside of Las Vegas.

The officer was seen at a hospital and is expected to be OK, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson with the Department of Corrections said no other details could be provided.

Fentanyl is an illicit opioid 50-to-100 times more potent than heroin.

