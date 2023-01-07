Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics
John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
Source: 'Strong chance' Lamar Jackson back for playoffs
There's a "strong chance" injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will be back for the team's wild-card game next week, a source told ESPN.
Will Ravens' Lamar Jackson play in playoff matchup vs. Bengals?
The PCL sprain heard around the world continues to dog Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson’s Ravens are headed to Cincinnati next week for a rematch against the division-winner Bengals. Yet the question remains: will Jackson be the one under center for Baltimore’s wild card matchup?. Jackson suffered his...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Ravens' Third-String Quarterback Having Disastrous Performance
The Baltimore Ravens had to make do without Lamar Jackson in Week 18, as a knee injury has sidelined the star quarterback for 1-to-3 weeks. While not a completely disastrous situation, as John Harbaugh's squad has already secured a playoff berth, Jackson's injury did mean Anthony Brown would ...
NFL
Lamar Jackson's status unclear for the playoffs as Ravens QB continues recovery from knee injury
There is no bigger question for the upcoming playoffs than this: When will Lamar Jackson play?. The answer: No one can say for sure. No one truly knows. The Ravens star QB has been sidelined since Dec. 4 with a PCL sprain and has not practiced since suffering the injury. The original thought was that he faced one to three weeks of recovery time. Yet this is now his fifth missed game, with Tyler "Snoop" Huntley starting.
Ravens announce week full of playoff events, activities
As the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take on the Bengals in the Wild Card, the rest of the organization is providing fans with the opportunity to celebrate the team's return to the postseason.
Comments / 0