Missouri death row inmate produces new alibi in quadruple slaying
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate facing execution next month for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her three children in Jennings in 2004 had produced statements that he was 1800 miles away when the slayings took place. Leonard Taylor, 45, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Feb. 7 for allegedly killing […]
kttn.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison for pandemic and bank fraud
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Friday sentenced a University City, Missouri business owner to 30 months in prison and ordered him to repay $650,000 that he reaped from bank and pandemic-related fraud. Le Mell Harlston, 36, used the Social Security number assigned to a minor from the Kansas...
St. Louis Restaurateur Gets 2.5 Years for COVID Relief, Bank Fraud
Le Mell Harlston's pandemic-relief fraud case is one of almost 50 being handled by federal prosecutors in St. Louis
Teen charged in St. Louis double-murder case from Aug. 2022
A teenager is behind bars in connection with St. Louis double-murder investigation from last August.
mycouriertribune.com
St. Louis judge in Lamar Johnson innocence case still reviewing evidence
Circuit Court Judge David Mason asks questions of former St. Louis police homicide detective Joe Nickerson as he testifies on the stand during Lamar Johnson's wrongful conviction hearing in St. Louis on Dec. 16, 2022. Nickerson is the police homicide detective who handled Johnson's case in 1994 (Pool photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com).
KMOV
East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
FOX2now.com
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
Charges filed in two deadly Maryland Heights shootings
Two men face felony charges after two separate deadly shootings in Maryland Heights this week.
Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood. It happened at about 11:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue near Halls Ferry Road. Police were called to a home for shots fired and a welfare check.
Missouri man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for COVID, bank loan fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a University City business owner to prison and ordered him to repay more than half-a-million dollars that he took in from the bank and COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Le Mell Harlston pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in August to five […]
Alton phone call leads to man’s sentence in fraud conspiracy
A phone call to one Alton, Illinois, resident helped police identify the suspect of a bank fraud conspiracy, leading to one man's six-year prison sentence Friday.
KMOV
16-year-old charged with August double homicide, certified as adult
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teenager was certified as an adult in the juvenile court system and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in St. Louis in August. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that 16-year-old Jameer Johnson was charged in...
FOX2now.com
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon. Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland …. One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon. 27 dogs rescued in...
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
St. Louis crime wave: Businesses repeatedly broken into
FOX 2 has gained access to the growing trail of evidence investigators hope to piece together to rein in a St. Louis crime wave.
St. Louis American
Robberson’s racism poisons student newspaper
Undoubtedly the year 2022 ended on one of the strangest notes in the city’s political history. A few days before Christmas, Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook account. The video, still up at the time of our publishing, showed Bosley yelling at a woman lying in the snow, seemingly unable to get up. In the video, Bosley is heard referencing an alleged armed robbery by a woman whom he later claimed to police tried to steal his car keys and had a gun.
Questions remain after accused St. Louis carjacker walks free
A St. Louis alderman is looking to the city prosecutor’s office for answers after a woman he accused of carjacking him was released from jail.
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
