LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington. Authorities said they responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle near Russell Cave Road. The two men were transported to a hospital to receive treatment, their health status is unknown at this time.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO