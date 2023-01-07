Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
2 men with gunshot wounds found at Lexington gas station
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington. Authorities said they responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle near Russell Cave Road. The two men were transported to a hospital to receive treatment, their health status is unknown at this time.
WKYT 27
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WKYT 27
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington overnight Monday. Police say the victims were found at the Marathon on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 a.m. The men were rushed to the hospital. Police could not give information...
fox56news.com
Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
fox56news.com
Juvenile hospitalized following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. She was transported to a medical facility for treatment. Richardson said no charges are being filed as the driver...
fox56news.com
KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash
The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash. The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. Curried Chicken Salad, Italian Tuna Salad. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Morning weather forecast; 1/9/23. Justin Logan's forecast: Increasing sunshine...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Curried Chicken Salad, Italian...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s E-911 dispatch is responding faster to calls. In September, we reported that from January to mid-September, there were more than 1,000 calls with ring times longer than two minutes. We filed an open records request to see how E-911 dispatch has done since. From...
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Curried Chicken Salad, Italian Tuna Salad. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Morning weather forecast; 1/9/23.
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
fox56news.com
Georgetown man arrested on drug charges, fleeing police on foot
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with multiple drug-related offenses after fleeing from police on foot. Deputies arrested Bryan Emmons, 40, of Georgetown at 12:18 p.m. and charged him with the following drug-related charges:. First-degree possession of cocaine. First-degree possession of...
WKYT 27
Lexington FD investigates garage fire on
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in...
fox56news.com
Genetic genealogy used to nab Idaho murder suspect | NewsNation Prime
Cece Moore, Chief Genetic Genealogist at Parabon NanoLabs, helps explain how genetic genealogy used to nab Idaho murder suspect Ryan Kohberger. Read more here: https://trib.al/pn3dgsv #Idaho #Bryan #Kohberger. Genetic genealogy used to nab Idaho murder suspect …. Cece Moore, Chief Genetic Genealogist at Parabon NanoLabs, helps explain how genetic genealogy...
fox56news.com
Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser after passing out at wheel
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was fired after he was found “slumped over” behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month “obviously drunk” with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle. Story: https://bit.ly/3vKNNVm. Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles …. A 32-year-old...
fox56news.com
Lexington’s Catholic Action Center in need of sandwiches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Catholic Action Center is in desperate need of sandwiches to continue serving those who need food. Since December, The Catholic Action Center has gone through more than 4,000 sandwiches being served to guests, daily walk-ups, and those housed in hotels during the last winter weather plan activation.
fox56news.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
fox56news.com
Fugitive Hawaiʻi CEO attempts to flee islands via boat
Curtiss E. Jackson, 71, of Honolulu, Hawai’i was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, 59, defrauded investors of the Semisub, Inc. business of $30 million. Read more at KHON2.com. Fugitive Hawaiʻi CEO attempts to flee islands via …. Curtiss E. Jackson,...
Comments / 0