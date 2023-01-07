(CBS DETROIT) - Daisy Jackson says the Field Street Block Club Association is taking matters in their own hands to help residents keep up their homes.She says as property values skyrocket in her neighborhood, low-income legacy homeowners are having a hard time maintaining their properties. "I never thought I'd live to see my house be worth over $200,000," Jackson said. Through fundraising efforts, the Field Street Block Club steps in to help as many members as possible, but when the money is depleted, they have to tap into other resources.One resource is the "Keep it in the Family" housing stabilization grant.The program...

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO