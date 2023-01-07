ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Cannabis firms fail in lawsuit against Royal Oak

Six recreational marijuana business applicants that sued Royal Oak after the city refused to grant them licenses to operate recently had their lawsuit dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted Royal Oak’s request for a summary disposition of the case Dec. 16, just over...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Arab American News

Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board

LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Sterling Heights passes rezoning plan or proposed apartments

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights is pointing a way for more apartment construction with the approval of a rezoning plan. During a Dec. 20 meeting, the Sterling Heights City Council voted 7-0 to introduce a proposal to conditionally rezone land along Ryan Road, south of 15 Mile Road, from office zoning to multifamily mid- or high-rise residential.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland

In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

'Problem solver' prepares to lead Oxford schools amid shooting fallout

Oxford — Vickie Markavitch has arrived at new jobs with a tremendous amount of work to do on Day One. The former special education teacher turned superintendent was tapped in 2004 to take the helm and calm the upheaval at Oakland Schools after the intermediate school district's board fired its superintendent amid claims he paid more than $680,000 in secret buyouts and used staff development money for personal flying lessons.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services

Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Home repair grants helping to retain generational homes in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Daisy Jackson says the Field Street Block Club Association is taking matters in their own hands to help residents keep up their homes.She says as property values skyrocket in her neighborhood, low-income legacy homeowners are having a hard time maintaining their properties.  "I never thought I'd live to see my house be worth over $200,000," Jackson said. Through fundraising efforts, the Field Street Block Club steps in to help as many members as possible, but when the money is depleted, they have to tap into other resources.One resource is the "Keep it in the Family" housing stabilization grant.The program...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Marijuana task force research revealed

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights officials have a stash of new information on how other communities regulate marijuana facilities. At a Dec. 20 Sterling Heights City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Vanderpool said the city’s Marihuana Task Force finished a mission to research other communities’ best practices over marijuana facilities and related policies.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Expungement Fair helped get criminal records expunged

(CBS DETROIT) - Dominique Fields showed up early to the Wayne County Expungement Fair hoping to have the felony that has been holding him back in life expunged."It has stopped me from, you know, trying to move, get a house. When you have a felony, you have to go to a private landlord because, you know, they don't want felonies staying in the community," said Fields. "Really can't find the correct jobs for pay that I like or want." Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wishes more people would show up to expungement fairs. "It will affect a person so...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI

