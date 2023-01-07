ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Former Arizona Supreme Court justice to spearhead inquiry into ballot printer debacle

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
kawc.org

Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs

PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Republicans in Arizona state Senate outline their 2023 legislative plan

PHOENIX — Republicans in the Arizona state Senate distributed an outline for their 2023 plan as the majority party in both chambers of the Legislature. It will be the first time the Legislature has had to work with a Democrat in the Governor’s office since 2008 when Janet Napolitano occupied the office.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Democrats present legislative priorities for 2023 session

PHOENIX — Ahead of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first State of the State address, Arizona Democrats unveiled their 2023 legislative blueprint on Monday. The minority party in both chambers of the Legislature presented an eight-part “Blueprint for a Better Arizona” that addresses some of the state’s leading topics such as the water crisis, reproductive rights and education.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records

A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

What to expect from Gov. Katie Hobbs' first State of the State speech

Gov. Katie Hobbs will deliver her first State of the State speech Monday afternoon to a joint session of the Arizona Legislature. It’s an opportunity for her to lay out her priorities for the year, and we’ll get more details on some of those priorities on Friday, when she releases her budget proposal.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections

One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections was on November 8th. We did not get results from the final recount until the very end of December. It was the extremely tight and consequential race for Attorney General in Arizona between Democratic winner Kris Mayes and Republican election denier Abe Hamadeh. It came down to a margin of just 280 votes, making this one of the closest elections the state has ever had and democracy was very much on the ballot. Mayes joins Ali Velshi to explain why we cannot give up on protecting democracy as we know it despite Arizona’s Democratic sweep in 2022.Jan. 7, 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session

The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
COLORADO STATE
KOLD-TV

Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system. Prosecutors have charged more than...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy