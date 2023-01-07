Former Arizona Supreme Court justice to spearhead inquiry into ballot printer debacle

Read full article on original website
kawc.org
Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs
PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
KTAR.com
Republicans in Arizona state Senate outline their 2023 legislative plan
PHOENIX — Republicans in the Arizona state Senate distributed an outline for their 2023 plan as the majority party in both chambers of the Legislature. It will be the first time the Legislature has had to work with a Democrat in the Governor’s office since 2008 when Janet Napolitano occupied the office.
KTAR.com
Arizona Democrats present legislative priorities for 2023 session
PHOENIX — Ahead of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first State of the State address, Arizona Democrats unveiled their 2023 legislative blueprint on Monday. The minority party in both chambers of the Legislature presented an eight-part “Blueprint for a Better Arizona” that addresses some of the state’s leading topics such as the water crisis, reproductive rights and education.
AZFamily
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The print quality of Election Day ballots were an issue in November, but the problem was quickly resolved the same day. However, that doesn’t mean the process can’t improve, says Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman.
azmirror.com
Appeals court sides with student in flap over doctoral support at Grand Canyon University
ATLANTA — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Arizona-based, for-profit Christian university breached contractual obligations by failing to provide a doctoral student with the necessary requirements to complete their degree program. Donrich Young, who enrolled in a Grand Canyon University online doctoral program in 2015, claimed the...
kjzz.org
A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records
A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
kjzz.org
What to expect from Gov. Katie Hobbs' first State of the State speech
Gov. Katie Hobbs will deliver her first State of the State speech Monday afternoon to a joint session of the Arizona Legislature. It’s an opportunity for her to lay out her priorities for the year, and we’ll get more details on some of those priorities on Friday, when she releases her budget proposal.
fox10phoenix.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
12news.com
Maricopa County launching independent investigation into election printer issues
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County officials have asked a former Arizona Supreme Court justice to lead an investigation into the printer issue that caused problems at some polling places on Election Day in November. The Board of Supervisors has asked former Chief Justice Ruth McGregor to assemble a...
MSNBC
New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy
Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections was on November 8th. We did not get results from the final recount until the very end of December. It was the extremely tight and consequential race for Attorney General in Arizona between Democratic winner Kris Mayes and Republican election denier Abe Hamadeh. It came down to a margin of just 280 votes, making this one of the closest elections the state has ever had and democracy was very much on the ballot. Mayes joins Ali Velshi to explain why we cannot give up on protecting democracy as we know it despite Arizona’s Democratic sweep in 2022.Jan. 7, 2023.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session
The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney’s Office explains new law, allowing former incarcerated people to seal their records
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law in Arizona is helping people get a second chance after they’ve been incarcerated. Depending on the situation, the law will allow someone to seal case records linked to a crime they may or may not have committed. Brad Roach, Senior...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup examines Biden’s new border plan, recaps state inauguration
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden this week unveiled a new plan to address the challenges of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. He also announced plans to visit the border for the first time since he took office. Biden’s plan is based on three pillars: imposing new consequences for...
Texas Defiantly Stands Behind 'Border Wall' Of Shipping Containers
The GOP-led state is sticking with its makeshift barrier, even as Arizona dismantles a similar wall under federal orders.
Washington Examiner
Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities
Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
Washington Examiner
Ex-Arizona attorney general GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh demands new trial over 2022 election loss
Former Arizona Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh is demanding there be a new trial for his 2022 election loss challenge that was thrown out by a judge late last year. Pointing to "newly discovered evidence" about tabulation errors in Pinal County, Hamadeh's legal team argued in a lawsuit filed...
KOLD-TV
Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system. Prosecutors have charged more than...
'Ripe for abuse': Hobbs offered dark money VIP packages to businesses, special interests at her inauguration
PHOENIX — Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money. It is common for businesses and special interests to make donations to help pay for inauguration festivities in Arizona (they save taxpayers from footing the bill).
Washington Examiner
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
