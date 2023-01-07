Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
mprnews.org
Grant program to help young Minnesota farmers proves popular
Young farmers were waiting when a new grant program recently went on line for the first time. "Demand has been huge. We had 28 applications come in the first five minutes," said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Program manager Jenny Heck. The first round of the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program...
‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff
Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
ValueWalk
Gov. Walz Determined To Send Tax Rebates To Minnesotans From $17.6B Surplus
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems determined to send tax rebates to residents. Last week, Gov. Walz reasserted his plans to send tax rebates to Minnesotans from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus. The governor, however, admitted that the rebate amount could be smaller than he had planned earlier.
Home care workers could see up to a 48% wage increase under SEIU tentative agreement
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A historic wage increase could help address the home care worker shortage plaguing the state.The State of Minnesota reached a tentative agreement Friday with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa after months of bargaining and negotiation.RELATED: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"The agreement includes a wage increase for new workers from $15.25 an hour to $20 an hour for all home care workers by 2025. SEIU says the agreement takes steps towards professionalizing home care, establishing a wage scale based on experience and ensuring high-quality orientation for new workers entering the field.The agreement also includes a $1,000 retention bonus for any worker who provides care for at least six months starting July 2023.Members of SEIU will vote on whether to approve the agreement in the coming weeks. If approved, it will go to the legislature for approval and funding.RELATED: "It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS). During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes...
KEYC
MnDOT, farmers join forces to combat ‘snow fences’
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
kelo.com
Minnesota tax rebates may not be as large as planned
ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started...
fox9.com
Looking to buy your first farm? A new grant could help with the down payment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesotans looking to purchase their first farm might be able to qualify for a $15,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) to help pay for it. Applications are now being accepted for the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program managed by the Minnesota...
texasbreaking.com
Child Care Tax Credit Prioritized by Minnesota Democrats – See Why
Minnesota’s democratic state lawmakers prioritized during their legislative session a childcare tax credit for parents. The purpose of this prioritization is to encourage more parents to work in order to address their tight labor market. Parents can expect to receive tax credits given that they qualify for the program. Families will be helped in addressing their expenses for raising their children.
Air quality alert issued for Twin Cities metro area and parts of Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota, and it includes the Twin Cities metro area. The alert took effect Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. and runs until Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon. Officials say...
KEYC
Free arthritis program beginning next week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One week from today, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The program helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve their flexibility, and reduce pain caused by arthritis. From January 16th...
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
boreal.org
Minnesotans' life expectancy third longest in the nation, study finds
According to a recent study by nicerx.com, Minnesota has the third-longest life expectancy in the United States. The study, which uses government data, says the average Minnesotan will live to 79.1 years old. To see the full story, visit the Fox 9 News website here.
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
KAAL-TV
Local people react to the possibility of marijuana legalization
(ABC 6 News) – In the first week of the 2023 legislative session, many house DFL lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota. With democrats having control of both chambers, many believe the legalization of marijuana is a real possibility. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has also voiced his support for the bill.
KEYC
MN law closes a loophole for used cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Car experts say Americans who are budgeting for a vehicle in the new year are leaning heavily on the used-car market because inflation is squeezing families more than ever. A new law that goes into effect this week in Minnesota will help those buyers know...
