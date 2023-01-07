ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify man murdered outside residence

PLATTEKILL – State Police have identified the man who was found shot to death outside a home in the Town of Plattekill on Monday, January 2. Police said the victim was Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident remains under investigation by...
PLATTEKILL, NY
informnny.com

DA: Kingston drug dealer convicted on 14 counts

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston woman was convicted Friday on a 14-count indictment, charging her with drug trafficking. The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office said Tiffany Aiken, 45, was found guilty of six counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, seven counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia following a four-day trial in county court.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault

MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two dozen people fatally overdose in Sullivan County in 2022

MONTICELLO – Sullivan County still has the second lowest health ranking in the state; only the Bronx is lower. Sullivan, like all other counties, is also combatting the growing opioid epidemic. Wendy Brown, head of the county’s drug task force, provided the tentative numbers of cases in 2022.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem sentencing postponed again

POUGHKEEPSIE – The sentencing of former City of Poughkeepsie Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has been postponed again. Salem was convicted of DWI on September 20, 2022, for an incident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The COVID pandemic created a substantial delay in the prosecution of Salem. Sentencing was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woman struck by school bus in Kingston dies of injuries

Kingston residents were shocked to learn of yet another automobile-related fatality in the city. Eleven minutes before sunset on Friday, Jan. 6, a woman walking in the Rondout area was struck by a school bus near the intersection of Wurts St. and Spring St. The weather was grey and rainy.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jury selection underway in DiStefano murder case

POUGHKEEPSIE – Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of William Dicke, 42, who is accused of killing his female acquaintance in January of last year. State Police allege that Dicke was involved in an argument with Danielle DiStefano, 35, at her Rhinebeck residence. Police say that Dicke ran her over in the driveway and left her to die on January 22, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m.
RHINEBECK, NY
WNYT

Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion

Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

