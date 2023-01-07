Read full article on original website
News 12
Jury selection underway in retrial of Putnam County man in 1994 murder case
Jury selection is underway in the retrial of a Putnam County man accused in the 1994 murder of a 12-year-old girl. Andrew Krivak spent 24 years in prison until his release on bail in 2020 after his conviction was overturned. Krivak and Anthony DiPippo were convicted of the rape and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Prosecutor says murder suspect “staged” scene to disguise true cause of death
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of 43-year-old William Dicke began on Monday before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. Dicke is accused of running over his 35-year-old girlfriend, Danielle DiStefano, in her driveway on January 21, 2022, and then dragging her into her Mill Road apartment in Rhinebeck. On...
Know Them? Police Attempting To ID Men Allegedly Involved In String Of Hudson Valley Shootings
Police are asking the public for help identifying a group of men allegedly involved in a series of shootings.The incidents have taken place in Orange County in the areas of North Miller South Street in the City of Newburgh.If anyone recognizes any of the suspects, contact the City of Newburgh …
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify man murdered outside residence
PLATTEKILL – State Police have identified the man who was found shot to death outside a home in the Town of Plattekill on Monday, January 2. Police said the victim was Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident remains under investigation by...
informnny.com
DA: Kingston drug dealer convicted on 14 counts
KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston woman was convicted Friday on a 14-count indictment, charging her with drug trafficking. The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office said Tiffany Aiken, 45, was found guilty of six counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, seven counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia following a four-day trial in county court.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault
MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two dozen people fatally overdose in Sullivan County in 2022
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County still has the second lowest health ranking in the state; only the Bronx is lower. Sullivan, like all other counties, is also combatting the growing opioid epidemic. Wendy Brown, head of the county’s drug task force, provided the tentative numbers of cases in 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem sentencing postponed again
POUGHKEEPSIE – The sentencing of former City of Poughkeepsie Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has been postponed again. Salem was convicted of DWI on September 20, 2022, for an incident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The COVID pandemic created a substantial delay in the prosecution of Salem. Sentencing was...
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Pleasant Valley Man Accused Of Raping Teen 'Known To Him'
A Hudson Valley man has been charged after state police say he raped a teenage victim known to him. According to New York State Police, Dutchess County resident Sean Kelly, age 49, of Pleasant Valley was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged with:. Second-degree criminal sex act, a Class...
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
Hudson Valley 83-Year-Old ‘Heartbroken’ After Decorations Stolen
A 50-year-old tradition has been destroyed by thieves who targeted an elderly Hudson Valley man. In 1972 Vincent Poloniak's daughter, Paula, asked him if they could have Christmas decorations on their house. Vincent obliged, carving a Santa and some reindeer out of wood, painting them and propping them up on the front lawn.
Video: Shoplifter Of Marshalls In Yonkers Nabbed After Forcing His Way Out Of Store
A man is facing his thirteenth arrest after he brazenly shoplifted a Marshalls twice in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 6, police in Yonkers arrested 25-year-old Franklyn Rosario of the Bronx and charged him with stealing from the Marshalls at 750 Central Park Ave. In a video taken...
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woman struck by school bus in Kingston dies of injuries
Kingston residents were shocked to learn of yet another automobile-related fatality in the city. Eleven minutes before sunset on Friday, Jan. 6, a woman walking in the Rondout area was struck by a school bus near the intersection of Wurts St. and Spring St. The weather was grey and rainy.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jury selection underway in DiStefano murder case
POUGHKEEPSIE – Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of William Dicke, 42, who is accused of killing his female acquaintance in January of last year. State Police allege that Dicke was involved in an argument with Danielle DiStefano, 35, at her Rhinebeck residence. Police say that Dicke ran her over in the driveway and left her to die on January 22, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m.
WNYT
Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion
Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
