Thomas Huebner
2d ago
this is not he did they did government. it's the people's government. quick playing games and do your job for the people. like the constitution you swore an oath to
Reply
3
Related
What Kern County and California can expect from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
With Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, voters in Kern County and across California can expect more theatrics and little relief for our most pressing issues.
Newsom asks Biden for emergency declaration after extreme storms batter California
Flooding has killed 12 Californians this year, and more storms are on the way.
GV Wire
How Much Does the State Legislature Look Like California?
Lea este artículo en español. The California Legislature that has reconvened is the most diverse ever: It includes a record number of women, occupying 50 of 120 seats, with one still being contested. It also includes an all-time high of Latino legislators, as well as lawmakers who openly identify as LGBTQ. And it now includes its first Muslim and Sikh members.
California facing $24B budget shortfall amid economic uncertainty
California is facing a $24 billion budget shortfall for 2023-24 as ongoing concerns about inflation and a potential recession create economic uncertainty.
California's Newsom blames climate change, to seek federal assistance as more storms line up to batter state
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference on Sunday, where he said he was requesting federal assistance through an emergency declaration.
Newsom to lead anti-Jan. 6 march to Capitol
Over the next few days, very different events will take place in downtown Sacramento. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to march to the state Capitol with a group of ticketed supporters before being sworn into office for his second term, according to an invitation enclosed in a late December campaign email. About 1,000 people […]
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
California public schools ‘saturated’ with teachers who learned critical race theory when training: report
CriticalRace.org, which monitors critical race theory (CRT), examined teachers’ training programs in the University of California Schools of Education system.
Gavin Newsom, the sequel: Governor starts second term as leader of liberal America
After leading a "March for Democracy" on the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, Gavin Newsom portrayed himself as a partisan warrior on the national stage, but a unifier in California in his second inaugural speech.
Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?
On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms
January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
foxla.com
This is how much you need to be considered 'middle class' in California
LOS ANGELES - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in California. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center shows the middle class...
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
California is working hard to pass gun laws — and even harder to defend them
State lawmakers introduce new gun legislation in a tense legal climate.
kusi.com
Sen. Brian Jones labels Gov. Newsom’s top 10 failures in first term
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in the state of California in 2019, homelessness has skyrocketed and the cost of living has gone through the roof. Energy prices in the state are some of the highest in the nation because of policies put in place by Democrat legislators.
CA Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher discusses legislative priorities
California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, r-Yuba City, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his caucus’ legislative priorities. Asm. Gallagher also discusses the need to work with Democrats, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fight to become Speaker of the House in Congress.
citypridemagazine.com
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
californiaglobe.com
New CA Law Decriminalizing Jaywalking Because of ‘Racism’ is Cover for Real Motive
Yet another new law to turn all of California into San Francisco was passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall. This one legalizes jaywalking, effective January 1, 2023. While this might not sound earth shattering, proponents of AB 2147 claim this change is necessary...
Opinion: Democrats Face Dilemma as California’s Budget Surplus Withers
While California has a surplus of critical issues demanding political attention — housing, homelessness and water to mention the most obvious — it faces a deficit of financial resources to deal with them. Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon reveal a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Overtime law was supposed to help these California workers. Many make less money now
As a 2016 California law requiring agricultural employers to pay overtime continues to roll out in 2023, farmworkers and employers alike say the policy is costing them money. “Last year was one of the worst years that we ever had financially,” said Marco Mendoza, a farmworker based in the Fresno County city of Kerman in an interview with The Bee/Fresnoland on Tuesday.
