A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?
14-year-old Alicia Navarro lived in Glendale, Arizona with her mother, stepfather, and two younger siblings. Alicia had high-functioning autism for which she took daily medication. She struggled with social interaction and often became overwhelmed. Alicia had trouble feeding herself or taking public transportation. She liked to wear the same long-sleeved sweatshirt and only ate familiar foods like Mcdonald's. Alicia had just begun high school when she left her home in the middle of the night.
Autistic boy gifted $15,000 piano from stranger
Jude Kofie had never had a piano lesson, but had a gift for playing. A stranger heard him play and surprised him with a grand piano. Steve Hartman shares more in "On the Road."
Dad confronts young son's bully with kindness after learning the boy is homeless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 3, 2021. It has since been updated. When Aubrey Fontenot's son Jordan opened up to him about being bullied at school, like every concerned parent, he was determined to put an end to it. The Houston dad took the matter to school officials, alerting them about the older boy who was tormenting his 8-year-old. "My son gets daily progress reports and it seemed like the two always had issues. The bullying thing was ongoing," Fontenot, a local tattoo artist, told the Houston Chronicle. "I asked my son about it and he told me the boy was messing with him and was too rough. I told [the school] that stuff like this can be a lot for a kid and we didn't know what my son was going through. They said they would take care of it."
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Two-month-old baby boy died after parents left him to sleep in garden shed
A two-month-old boy lost his life after he was put to sleep in a garden shed during lockdown. News of the anonymous June 2020 death was revealed at a private family court hearing in Liverpool by Judge Steven Parker. There, it was explained that the child's parents had put the...
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
Woman texts dead sister's number and receives cruel text back
A grieving woman was left upset after receiving an 'insensitive' response to a heartfelt message she had sent to her late sister's phone. TikToker Faith Sidman took to the platform to share her experience after losing her sister two years prior, with a post showing how she continued to text her number as her own way of staying in touch with her loved one.
Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'
"We are proud, it's something exceptional," dad Abdelkader Arby said of the nine babies, who recently returned home to Mali The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup. As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records. "We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing." In a short video, Cissé...
Woman dies at work time clock: 'She punched in and punched out at the same time'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's coworker died as she was punching the clock at the start of her shift. She was a nice woman, who was popular among her peers.
My daughter has a Disney-themed name, now my ex wants his new girl to have a matching one – I’m absolutely fuming
A LOT of parents name their newborns after their favourite characters. So when one Disney obsessed mum decided to give her daughter a name from her favourite film no one was too surprised. She explained on Reddit she named her daughter Elsa, after the Disney princess from Frozen. "I know...
Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
Boy gives little brother hair and eyebrows with pen so he's 'not left out'
A concerned youngster who was worried about his baby brother being the odd one out due to his lack of hair gave him a rather unusual marker makeover. Well, his heart was in the right place, eh?. Mum McKenzie Poland was vacuuming and turned her back on Kason for just...
A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins
After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Man confronts nun who disciplined him with rosary beads as a child: “That’s not Christian!”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to date a guy named Brad who was such a sweetheart and perfect gentleman. He was the first guy who ever did sweet things like kiss the back of my hand upon greeting me, open doors for me, and buy me flowers once a month.
