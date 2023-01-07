ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Affidavit: Man accused of stabbing Barnes & Noble employee stole gummy bears

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnEAd_0k6IsU2O00

UPDATE | Jan. 8, 8:40 a.m. — The judge overlooking the case of Scott Schwelling, who's accused of stabbing a person at a Boulder Barnes & Noble, set a $100,000 secured bone plus $10,000 secured bond. He remains in custody. The court imposed mental health treatment and medication, if applicable.

...

BOULDER, Colo. — The man accused of stabbing a Barnes & Noble employee with a knife stole gummy bears from the bookstore before he was confronted, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 Friday.

Scott Schwelling, 42, faces a first-degree assault charge for allegedly stabbing an employee Thursday between the Car Toys garage door and the Full Cycles bike shop located at 2355 30th Street, not far from the Barnes & Noble from which the suspect reportedly stole gummy bears, the affidavit states.

Police said in arresting documents the employee – a manager of the bookstore – was approached by one of his employees who told him a person had just stolen a bag of gummy bears before leaving the store.

Both employees then found Schwelling walking northbound through their parking lot and towards the Car Toys store.

The employee caught up with the suspect and confronted him about stealing the bag of gummy bears, but the employee told police Schwelling “got pissed” and “aggressively” walked up to the employee and got in his face as the employee was backing up, arresting documents show.

Per the affidavit, the employee then pushed the suspect away from him before Schwelling “quickly approached [the employee] a second time to stab him with an unknown object. … From there the suspect quickly thrusted the object up into [the employee’s] lower right abdomen area. [Taylor] believed the second stab motion hit his belt and did not penetrate into his body cavity.”

The affidavit goes on to say Boulder officers contacted Schwelling near the Hyundai Dealership at 2555 30th St.

“Upon contact, Scott informed these Officers that he was at the Barnes and Noble and was attacked by a 7’ tall employee who accused him of stealing Gummy bears,” arresting documents show.

A witness to the crime, however, told police he saw the employee push Schwelling before the suspect got up and stabbed the Barnes & Noble employee.

In an interview with police, Schwelling admitted to stabbing the employee after going into “self-defense mode” by grabbing some wire cutters with his left hand and striking the victim with them after he was pushed by the bookstore employee.

Schwelling was taken into custody and taken to the Boulder County Jail. There, police discovered he had a failure to appear for domestic violence warrant out of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his stab wound and was later released.

Schwelling will appear in court for a hearing and filing of charges on Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 6, 4pm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Stabbing suspect allegedly stabbed employee over stolen gummy bears

The man arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a stabbing at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boulder allegedly stabbed a store manager after that manager confronted the suspect over possibly stolen gummy bears.Benjamin Scott Schwelling, 42, was arrested after being identified by at least one witness, according to Boulder Police.He's facing a charge of felony first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a store manager, who CBS News Colorado is choosing not to name, due to privacy concerns.Boulder police say an employee at the Barnes & Noble at 2999 Pearl Street saw a man, later identified by police as Schwelling, walk...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver

Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced

DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking

An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking. An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation...
DENVER, CO
city-countyobserver.com

Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase

Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
NORTHGLENN, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy