Beyond the dough: The history and culture of King Cake

No matter which way you cut it, perhaps the tastiest Mardi Gras tradition is that of the King Cake, or "Three Kings Cake."

"It's your childhood tradition, it's something that brings you joy, you know?" said Isaac Fort, pastry chef at Poupart Bakery off of West Pinhook Road. "You know, a couple of years ago when we had lockdowns, there was no parades, there was no balls, but you know what there was? King cakes. You could still come get your king cake."

And as the official Christmas season came to an end on Friday, people across Acadiana and the rest of the state were out and about doing just that. Still, it's an exceptionally busy time of year for local bakeries.

"When somebody comes in and says, 'Man, I came home from New York, but I'm from here and I came here and I have to have your king cake before I go home,' that makes everything worth it," said Nicole Domingue, an employee for nearly 30 years at Rickey Meche's Donut King on Guilbeau Road.

All things considered, the cake's meaning is more than dough deep. Gold, green, and purple frosting symbolize power, faith, and justice respectively. Then comes the baby — traditionally tucked inside — symbolizing the finding and meeting of baby Jesus by the three kings, or three wise men.

With this, comes a new season after Christmas: that of Carnival.

"Carnival is the same time as Mardi Gras, the same celebration of what they call 'The Three Kings,' so that celebration and it's the 12 days of Christmas, and that kind of sparks that off, so it's your last big celebration before Lent."

So when all is said and done...

"Get your beads ready, get your king cake, and have fun," said Alex Brown, a self-proclaimed king cake fanatic.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel