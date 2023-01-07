ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Don Bacon frustrated with election for new House Speaker

By Jon Kipper
 3 days ago
Regardless of whether or not Kevin Mccarthy becomes the Speaker of the House, the process will set a record for the most ballots to elect a speaker since before the Civil War.

Congressman Don Bacon told 3 News Now the gridlock is embarrassing for his party and the country.

“To shut the House down, I think it’s a terribly bad look for most Americans. I know a few people like it. We would have won more seats in 2022 but too many independents and swing voters saw the actions of what these 20 is doing as being the norm for our party and it’s hurt us,” said Bacon.

Bacon also expressed frustration that, because he has yet to be formally sworn in, he temporarily lost his military clearance and also can't help folks in his district with services.

