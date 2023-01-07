ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Valley farmers encouraged by recent rainfall, more water still needed

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFQZy_0k6IsLL500

The rain we've received from all the recent storms has Valley farmers breathing a sigh of relief, but they're not in the clear just yet.

The series of storms to start the new year is a welcome sight for valley farmers.

"We find ourselves at 174% of snowpack which is exceptional news," said CEO of Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen.

While the added moisture is helpful, growers says they're hoping it's just the start.

"The most critical numbers we look at as farmers is that April 1 average, and we're only 60 to 70% of the way there," added Jacobsen.

Amid a statewide drought, there's still a long way to go when it comes to rain totals

"We're in this really big hole that we're trying to dig ourselves out of," explained UC Merced Professor of Climatology John Abatzoglou. "An individual rainstorm can help, we string together several of them that helps quite a bit more."

Daniel Hartwig is the director of sustainability at Woolf Farming in Fresno. He says during periods of heavy rain, storing the excess is crucial.

"Having recharge basins and being able to recharge aquafers is really critical because those aquifers, that's what gets us through our dry years," said Hartwig.

They're also utilizing every day of sunny skies to keep on schedule.

"If you're behind, this rain is going to set you back further," explained Hartwig. "We're grateful for the rain, but it's imperative you're keeping up on your prep work."

Now they're waiting to see if this recent cycle of rain and snow will last.

"We still have a very good snow pack, but we need to see additional storms come in for the year," said Jacobsen.

Comments / 1

Related
mymotherlode.com

Update: Atmospheric River Brings Wind, Rain, Floods And Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley until 2 PM this afternoon. Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley until 4 PM this afternoon. South to...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Wind Advisory in Effect for the Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley Beginning at Midnight Tonight – Includes Merced, Mariposa, and Madera Counties

January 8, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight to 4:00 P.M. Monday. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 Los Banos - Dos Palos-Merced - Madera - Mendota-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of Los Banos, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Planada, Lake Mcclure, Le Grand, El Portal, and Mariposa 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
HANFORD, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Wind Advisory & Flood Watch For The Mother Lode

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 4 PM Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, until 4 AM Wednesday. Snow is expected at times due to a couple of systems....
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PG&E crews working to restore power east of Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. PG&E says 829 customers are without power near Shaw and Academy Avenues.  The power outage was first reported around 6:00 a.m.  According to PG&E, the outage was preliminarily determined to be caused […]
CLOVIS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy