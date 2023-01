Buy Now Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill (6) celebrates with defensive back Chance Rucker (29) during a game last season. Hill, a Texas signee, is set to garner national attention Saturday at the All-American Bowl. DRC file photo

Ryan star linebacker Anthony Hill is set to garner national attention Saturday when he participates in the All-American Bowl as part of the West team.

The game, which host NBC describes as featuring "the top 100 senior football players from across the country," is set for kickoff at noon Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will also be televised on NBC (Channel 5).