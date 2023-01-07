Read full article on original website
In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
When it comes to achieving clearer, more youthful-looking skin that glows, what you put into your body is as important, if not more important, than what you apply to your skin. You can have a cabinet of serums that all come highly recommended by skincare experts, but if you aren’t following up your skincare routine with a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fats, your skin isn’t going to get as many benefits as it could. Don’t sleep on beverages when you’re thinking about your food choices for better skin. Avoiding these three beverages can help you prevent premature aging, according to dermatologists. And if you’re wondering which drinks are among the best for your skin, we snuck in those tips, as well.
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
Collagen and elastin are two components of the skin that keep it firm, fresh, and glowing. Unfortunately, our skin slowly begins to lose a bit of both as the years go on, which (in addition to factors like genetics and UV light exposure — can contribute to sagging skin, wrinkles, and fine lines. All of these changes are natural and there’s absolutely nothing wrong or shameful about the aging process. But if your skin goals include maintaining a complexion that appears as radiant as possible, adding collagen-boosting products to your routine is the way to go. These are the products that dermatologists say rank up there as among the best for promoting collagen and getting your glow on.
Regardless if you have a three- or 12-step approach to your facial skin care routine, are you keeping that same energy for the skin below your neck? The remainder of the body experiences wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, and lack of tautness, too. Although aging is inevitable and a privilege, there are a number of in-office treatments that can combat some of the physical side effects. However, if the cost of treatments and potential downtime is not appealing, you can try the more affordable route and invest in skin-tightening products.
A quality moisturizer will do exactly what its name implies: it will add an abundance of moisture to your skin to help ward off dryness and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But, believe it or not, some moisturizers contain ingredients that can have the opposite effect on your skin. If you’re noticing your complexion is actually drier, or isn’t receiving the boost of hydration that you expect from a moisturizing cream or lotion, it’s time to take a glance at its list of ingredients to determine whether it’s a keeper. This is the one moisturizer ingredient that is wise to avoid to prevent premature wrinkling.
A facial is one of those skin treatments that is so often talked about, we just assume that it is good for us. But exactly is a facial? And — more importantly — what does a facial do for your skin?. Simply put, or as celebrity esthetician Joanna...
Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but $260 for a 0.5 fluid-ounce jar is…a lot!)
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If persistent pimples weren’t annoying enough, the scars they leave behind can be immensely frustrating. For people of all ages, getting rid of those acne scars can boost confidence and create more comfort in their skin. However, clearing acne...
See how Lakeland's newest aesthetic facility uses advanced technology to rethink beauty treatments.
Puffy, sluggish, and fresh off a recent flight from New York to Paris, I entered the studio of Martine de Richeville, a French aesthetician known for her body-sculpting massages. I’d heard that her treatments, which are sought after by models, Hollywood insiders, and well-heeled Parisians, were transformative. What I learned, however, is they’re not relaxing. As de Richeville kneaded my stomach, legs, arms, and back, encouraging fluid movement and, in her words, “reorganizing fat cells to contour the body,” I winced and stifled a yelp more than once.
Kiss cracked and chapped lips goodbye with these expert-backed solutions.
The “bare face” trend has become viral all around the world and in the beauty industry. Creating a natural face with makeup is more tedious than heavy glam makeup that you see today. I keep my skin naturally clear and want to give tips to keeping your skin clear and moisturized behind the makeup. To keep my true bare face naturally clear, here are 5 tips to healthy skin!
You may feel on top of your game at 40 or 50. You know yourself better than ever before, you manage your time better, and you don’t settle for less than you deserve (at least that’s the goal, right?). But life continues to throw changes at you, and one example of a drastic change you may be experiencing is how your skin is behaving now compared to 20 years ago. Whether you are finding yourself dealing with a whole new world of adult acne or you are trying to combat excessive dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles, a few skincare tricks of the trade can help. Beauty experts agree: this one skincare trick is great for women over 40.
Whether you’re new to the world of skincare and exfoliation or just want to learn more about BHAs, AHAs and the difference between products labelled with these terms, we’ve got you covered! We reached out to dermatologists and skin health experts to learn more about BHAs in skincare, which skin types suit them best, and what their purpose is regarding anti-aging beauty.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to body care nowadays, the bar is continually being raised. With many brands dropping formulas capable of healing more than just itchy skin, you might find the generic creams you keep on hand no longer appeal. While it’s certainly beneficial to treat your skin to nourishment on a regular basis, concerns such as acne, scarring and ingrown hairs need a little extra help. Cue the trumpets, because L’Amarue’s Body Cream is about to shake your regimen up....
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Different Ways to Fight Hyperpigmentation Related to Aging Prioritize Vitamin C in the Morning Prioritize Retinol in the Evening Do a Monthly Peel and Weekly Exfoliation Incorporate LED Therapy Try Spot Treatments Use SPF Every. Single. Day. Different Ways to Fight Hyperpigmentation Related to Aging Prioritize Vitamin C in the Morning Prioritize Retinol in the Evening Do a Monthly Peel and Weekly Exfoliation View More There are many joys that come with aging, like wisdom, perspective, and maybe even a padded savings account. But there is also a fair share of agony...
