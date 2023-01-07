Motorola will bring satellite messaging service on its upcoming Defy rugged smartphone in Q1 2023. The company has partnered with Bullitt to bring satellite connectivity to its Android devices. Satellite connectivity was introduced by Apple with iPhone 14 series. The feature on iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14Pro model allows users to make an emergency call and send SOS messages even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Now, Motorola is also planning to bring this feature to the Android eco-system, as announced at CES 2023.

1 DAY AGO