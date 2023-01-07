Read full article on original website
Common Vulnerabilities of Enterprise Web Security That Demands Your Attention
Years ago, the way leading enterprise-level concerns were viewed differed from how it is viewed today. As enterprise companies started taking on the latest technologies for their business, it paved the way for digital attacks and exposed them to additional network vulnerabilities that attackers can easily exploit. Thus, ‘enterprise web security‘ has become one of the crucial considerations for enterprises while they are looking to expand their digital venture.
Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone to Get Bullitt’s Two-Way Satellite Messaging Service: Report
Motorola will bring satellite messaging service on its upcoming Defy rugged smartphone in Q1 2023. The company has partnered with Bullitt to bring satellite connectivity to its Android devices. Satellite connectivity was introduced by Apple with iPhone 14 series. The feature on iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14Pro model allows users to make an emergency call and send SOS messages even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Now, Motorola is also planning to bring this feature to the Android eco-system, as announced at CES 2023.
Apple Hiring Workers for Retail Stores Across India Including Delhi and Mumbai: Report
Apple Inc. has begun hiring retail store workers in India and has plans to fill other roles as the technology company prepares to open stores in the country, according to a report by the Financial Times. The company’s careers page lists several different opportunities for workers in India, including business...
GNSS IC yields 50% greater IoT device accuracy
Addressing the challenge of a GNSS receiver consuming a high percentage of available power in battery-based IoT devices, Synaptics Inc. unveiled its SYN4778, claimed as the smallest, lowest power, most accurate global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) IC. Targeting IoT applications, the SYN4778 draws 80% less power, provides a 50% improvement in accuracy, and is housed in a package 30% smaller than comparable devices.
US With Highest Number of Closed Bitcoin ATMs in Negative Growth Year
The number of ATMs supporting digital currencies has fallen around the world over the course of a turbulent year for the whole industry. According to a new report, the United States has lost more machines offering crypto teller services than any other country, while Australia tops the chart in terms of new installations.
