TechRadar
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
techaiapp.com
A tale of two headsets: Hands-on HTC Vive XR Elite and Magic Leap 2 at CES 2023
The ephemerality of virtual and augmented reality was matched by the technologies’ ubiquity at CES 2023. It honestly felt a little like the mid-1990s when every tech company had an internet strategy. Now, almost everyone has either a way of overlaying images in the real world or immersing you in fantasy ones.
Last Chance to Get Microsoft Office for Just $30
Treat yourself to Microsoft Office to kick off the new year.
Ars Technica
New 13th-gen Intel Core desktop CPUs are handing out cores to everyone
The 13th-generation "Raptor Lake" Intel Core CPUs we've tested so far have performed well by virtue of throwing lots and lots of cores at most workloads, and the less-expensive processors in the lineup are going to take the same approach. The number of large high-performance P-cores is staying the same, but CPUs from i5 to i9 are all picking up extra E-cores to help with rendering, encoding, and other high-end professional apps that can use every CPU core you give them.
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
techaiapp.com
What Elon Musk is doing now that he owns Twitter
The FTC is still asking questions about Twitter under Elon Musk. Bloomberg reports that an investigation opened this fall into the question of whether or not Elon Musk’s Twitter is capable of complying with its 2011 consent order — the one a company lawyer warned puts it at risk of billions of dollars in fines — is ongoing and has included questioning two execs who left shortly after Musk’s takeover.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: all the news from the year’s biggest tech conference
CES, also known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is the biggest tech trade show of the year, kicking off the first week of January and setting the stage for trends, announcements, and ascendant product categories we’ll see throughout the rest of 2023. The show will give us an early look at the latest developments in TVs and laptops, useful (and sometimes invasive) smart home gadgets, and plenty of phones, monitors, cars, and smart toilets in between.
techaiapp.com
Rackspace confirms Play ransomware gang behind recent breach
Cloud services provider Rackspace confirmed that the ransomware gang known as Play was responsible for the recent data breach. The security incident, which took place on December 2, 2022, abused a previously unknown security exploit to gain initial access to the Rackspace Hosted Exchange email environment. The Texas-based company stated...
ZDNet
Ring unveils new car dashboard camera at CES 2023
You don't have to be a smart home aficionado to know Ring; most of us have encountered a Ring video doorbell in our daily lives. You may have noticed a video doorbell when visiting friends and family or trick-or-treating -- or maybe watching compilations of hilarious videos captured. Now, Ring wants to extend its security coverage to your car with the Ring Car Cam.
Digital Trends
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
techaiapp.com
XDR and the Age-old Problem of Alert Fatigue
XDR’s fully loaded value to threat detection, investigation and response will only be realized when it is viewed as an architecture. According to 451 Research’s M&A Knowledgebase, cybersecurity M&A activity in 2021 reached an all-time high total deal value of $74.1 billion. Contributing to that growth, extended detection and response (XDR) went from zero to 28 deals in 19 months and is expected to drive continued M&A activity, with good reason. Extending its research into XDR, 451 Research recently found that XDR is now the most frequently reported area of augmentation to SIEM/security analytics with 43% of respondents citing it as the top technology to combine with these core security operations technologies.
techaiapp.com
Blockchain ecosystem ThunderCore teams with Huobi and MyCointainer in node expansion
ThunderCore, a leading blockchain & web3 ecosystem announced today that they are making a new development push, partnering with new validators as the chain rolls out its new crypto staking model. The newest ThunderCore validators include the famous crypto-asset exchange Huobi and one of the earliest staking platforms in the space, MyCointainer. Users of both […]
techaiapp.com
It’s official: Digital trust really matters to everyone online
Business has always relied upon a foundation of trust. Before we did business we looked our potential business partner in the eye, shook their hand and got a sense of their trustworthiness. But trust today is based on many different things. Business interactions are increasingly online, virtual and (often) don’t...
techaiapp.com
MATIC Up 6.5% In Last 7 Days
The year 2022 saw the value of Polygon’s native token MATIC drop by 64%. But the network started this year on a positive note, with the price shooting up 8% according to the charts. However, can MATIC maintain this momentum?. On-Chain Developments To Play A Big Role For MATIC.
techaiapp.com
Steambox launches portable food steamer • TechCrunch
Between Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and its own pre-orders, the company tells me it has sold 1,300-1,400 Steamboxes to date. “The Steambox is for every foodie in the world. It’s for everybody who wants to get out there, and be more flexible with the way they heat up their food,” explains Kevin de Krieger, the company’s co-founder and COO. He explains why he believes steaming is superior to microwaving. “Steam is very useful because it doesn’t dry out your food. It also ensures the food is heated up equally throughout. It also tastes way better. From our customers, we learned they love steam. The microwave basically kills your food, while with steam, it stays fresher, and it tastes almost like the first time you prepared your food. We love it, and our first customers do too.”
techaiapp.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Now 4th Most Popular Cryptocurrency On BitPay
Dogecoin, a dog-themed meme crypto that appears to enjoy strong ties with tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, appears to be struggling to gain enough ground for a major upward swing. After peaking at $0.0749 on January 5, DOGE fell victim to a price retracement that pulled it all...
techaiapp.com
Google Messages End-to-End Encryption for Group Chats Rolled Out to Open Beta Testers, Company Says
Google Messages now supports end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for group chats on the beta version of its messaging app. The company announced the rollout of the new security features for the group chats back in December and has confirmed that the rollout is now complete for users who signed up to join the open beta program and test upcoming versions of the messaging app before they are rolled out to other users. Google first announced it would bring E2EE support for group chats at its I/O 2022 event.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: MSI Reveals Wi-Fi Router with Antennas That Can Follow You Where You Go
MSI is a tech company known for making motherboards and laptops. But today at CES 2023 in Las Legas, it announced a unique type of router that will solve your spotty Wi-Fi problem at home. The new device is called MSI RadiX BE22000 Turbo and unlike some other routers that...
