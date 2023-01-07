Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
New Missouri pot license will cost $100
If you want to grow your own legal marijuana at home, it won’t come cheap. The new Personal Marijuana Cultivation License will cost you $100. To apply you have to be a Missouri citizen over 21. The limited number of plants you can grow have to be locked up and not visible to the public.
KCTV 5
Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made its application for personal marijuana cultivation available to the public on Saturday. The state will start accepting applications on Monday, February 6. The application costs $100. If the application is approved, Missouri marijuana growers will have...
fourstateshomepage.com
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri will get a piece of $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. However, the state is asking residents to help make sure that everyone gets the right coverage. All you need is your phone or computer. The...
KMOV
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
Missourians wanting to grow marijuana can now view applications, submit soon
Missouri residents who want to grow marijuana for personal use can begin the application process on Jan. 7, when the state posts applications.
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
texasbreaking.com
One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?
The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
KYTV
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers are debating whether to ban assault weapons. Gun store owners in the Metro East tell News 4 the definition is so broad, it could potentially put them out of business. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” bans assault weapons from being purchased, owned, sold,...
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
See how many pothole complaints are filed in Missouri
Stacker investigated pothole complaints in Missouri using data from The Clunker Junker.
Columbia Missourian
'Everybody can do their part': Restored prairies bring wildlife back to Missouri
MONROE CITY — As beautiful as a tallgrass prairie in bloom is, establishing one is equally unglamorous. First invasive species, like autumn olive or bradford pear trees, have to be ripped out and burned. And even after prairie grass seeds are thrown, it won’t be pretty at first.
Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows
KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growing state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index, which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
gladstonedispatch.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Missouri
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Conducting Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative
The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative beginning tomorrow. This initiative is a concentrated effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations.
Comments / 1