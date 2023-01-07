ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Blue LA

A look at the Dodgers payroll now that Trevor Bauer is gone

The Dodgers’ single biggest question of the offseason is essentially over, now that Trevor Bauer was designated for assignment on Friday. Now we have a clearer picture of where their payroll stands in relation to the competitive balance tax. Bauer’s original three-year, $102-million contract made him the largest single...
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
