Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Snow has been limited this winter – How far behind are we?

Our winter has not been a snowy one to this point. That can always change as we are only approaching the halfway point to meteorological winter. The season has only featured a few bigger storm systems to this point and several lake effect events. Local snowfall has been limited out of each.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ice possible for Monday morning commute, temperatures rise later in the day

PITTSBURGH — The next system moves in tonight in the way of light mixed precipitation. A light wintry mix will move in for the middle part of the evening, this will turn to light snow showers by 9:30/10 p.m. Light snow showers will continue through late tonight in spots especially south of Pittsburgh around I-70 and in the ridges where a quick coating of snow of less than .5″ is possible. This will make for slippery travel in spots into the morning commute. All other locations will have little to no snow accumulation but icy spots will still be possible in the morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
whbc.com

Virus: New Variant Taking Over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
STARK COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
doppleronline.ca

Iconic Robinsons General Store in Dorset has closed until further notice

Employees at Robinsons General Store in Dorset were notified Sunday, January 8, 2023, that the store would be closed temporarily until further notice. All of the business’s social media accounts have been suspended and the emails for the business are bouncing back. Sources close to the business are saying...
DORSET, OH
27 First News

John A. Durig, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Durig, 94, of Niles, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born June 14, 1928, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son of Sherman and Bertha Bohrer Durig. John was a veteran of the U.S....
NILES, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Roger Brent Stockman, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Brent Stockman, 69, of West Chestnut Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 6, 2023 at his home. Brent was born September 10, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Roger Dean and Delores (Mabbott) Stockman and had lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.
LISBON, OH
27 First News

Anthony John Dangelo, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” John Dangelo, 61 of Newton Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home. Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Tony was the son of the late Ronald J. and Doris A. (Winiarczyk) Dangelo. Tony was a graduate of Solon...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

James Richard Green, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Green, 55, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away at on November 30, 2022. Son of Richard Green and Agnes Van Tassel, he was born in Warren, Ohio and was raised in Leavittsburg, Ohio. James attended and graduated from LaBrae High School, and went on to...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH

