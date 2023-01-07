Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Snow has been limited this winter – How far behind are we?
Our winter has not been a snowy one to this point. That can always change as we are only approaching the halfway point to meteorological winter. The season has only featured a few bigger storm systems to this point and several lake effect events. Local snowfall has been limited out of each.
Ice possible for Monday morning commute, temperatures rise later in the day
PITTSBURGH — The next system moves in tonight in the way of light mixed precipitation. A light wintry mix will move in for the middle part of the evening, this will turn to light snow showers by 9:30/10 p.m. Light snow showers will continue through late tonight in spots especially south of Pittsburgh around I-70 and in the ridges where a quick coating of snow of less than .5″ is possible. This will make for slippery travel in spots into the morning commute. All other locations will have little to no snow accumulation but icy spots will still be possible in the morning.
whbc.com
Virus: New Variant Taking Over
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
WFMJ.com
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
doppleronline.ca
Iconic Robinsons General Store in Dorset has closed until further notice
Employees at Robinsons General Store in Dorset were notified Sunday, January 8, 2023, that the store would be closed temporarily until further notice. All of the business’s social media accounts have been suspended and the emails for the business are bouncing back. Sources close to the business are saying...
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
27 First News
John A. Durig, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Durig, 94, of Niles, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born June 14, 1928, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son of Sherman and Bertha Bohrer Durig. John was a veteran of the U.S....
Bed bugs in Northeast Ohio: New list ranks Cleveland-Akron among highest in country
CLEVELAND — Um. Gross. When it comes to bed bugs, Northeast Ohio is among the worst locations in the country. That's according to the “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List” from Orkin, which was released in a new report Monday morning. Cleveland-Akron has landed at No. 4,...
Fire spreads to three homes in New Castle
Crews worked to control a fire Monday morning in New Castle that spread to neighboring homes.
Fire at vacant New Castle hotel under investigation
New Castle Firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant hotel in the downtown area Sunday morning.
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
27 First News
Roger Brent Stockman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Brent Stockman, 69, of West Chestnut Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 6, 2023 at his home. Brent was born September 10, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Roger Dean and Delores (Mabbott) Stockman and had lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.
Missing Austintown woman found
An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found.
27 First News
Anthony John Dangelo, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” John Dangelo, 61 of Newton Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home. Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Tony was the son of the late Ronald J. and Doris A. (Winiarczyk) Dangelo. Tony was a graduate of Solon...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
ideastream.org
New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say
A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it became dominant in the Northeastern United States. But XBB.1.5, as it’s known, is not yet the dominant strain in Northeast Ohio or the Midwest. Local physicians agree, however, the new variant is likely to become the dominant...
Local fire department finally receives new truck
After two years of waiting, the Cortland Fire Department finally got its new firetruck on Friday.
27 First News
James Richard Green, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Green, 55, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away at on November 30, 2022. Son of Richard Green and Agnes Van Tassel, he was born in Warren, Ohio and was raised in Leavittsburg, Ohio. James attended and graduated from LaBrae High School, and went on to...
Comments / 0