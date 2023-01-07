PITTSBURGH — The next system moves in tonight in the way of light mixed precipitation. A light wintry mix will move in for the middle part of the evening, this will turn to light snow showers by 9:30/10 p.m. Light snow showers will continue through late tonight in spots especially south of Pittsburgh around I-70 and in the ridges where a quick coating of snow of less than .5″ is possible. This will make for slippery travel in spots into the morning commute. All other locations will have little to no snow accumulation but icy spots will still be possible in the morning.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO