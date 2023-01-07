ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

From Baltimore to NYC Billboards: Couple's show to be aired nationwide

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMEgC_0k6IqRSd00

Not everyone can say they've been featured on Times Square Billboard in New York City, but for a Baltimore couple, that's been checked off their list with many more similar highlights loading in 2023.

The Franchise Jay Claxton and his fiancé Dr. Casay Vaughn are rolling into the New Year on a high and that's only going up watching their success unfold on a billboard right in the heart of Times Square.

"Kendall, I have not processed it yet. It is surreal. It really is surreal for me. I haven't processed it," said Dr. Vaughn.

"For us, it's like it's two kids from Baltimore, two kids, one from East, one from West side, but look at us and recently we were on a billboard. They started our promo in Times Square," she continued.

They're both entering a new year in new roles that many are already excited about, but for Claxton, they're on the ground floor of much higher heights.

"For me, it's not, we're not done. We're not done. We haven't won the championship," said Claxton.

The billboard ad is a part of the rollout of their new show 'The After Show' the couple is hosting with the Daily Flash.

The show will air in 215 cities and almost 6 million households running about 500 times weekly nationwide. Claxton is known across Charm City behind the turntables, but in addition to hosting their new lifestyle show, he'll be on TV screens as an entertainment reporter, also, with the Daily Flash.

In both capacities, people can expect him to be authentic-- shooting it straight, pulling no punches.

"I don't know how to be anything else. What you see is what you get. This is fully me and she's not going to be anything else that she isn't either so that's what's going to work," Claxton explained.

It's a new journey and the couple invites us all to go on with them.

"I just want them to feel like hey this our big homies talking to us, having fun, I can relate. Oh wow this is something I wanted to know. I just want them to feel like we are big sis big bro with them," said Vaughn.

For viewers watching and streaming from right here in Maryland, they hope to be the example of what it looks like making a dream into a reality.

"If you focus and stay steady and stay strong, and you drown out all of the noise, you can make it to where you want to be," said Vaughn.

"You're going to hit trials and tribulations and that sort of thing. You just can't stop. You just can't stop. Just go through the process," Claxton added.

For information about the show and how you watch it, click here .

