Georgia State

WSAV-TV

Day in the Life of a Georgia Redcoat

We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn't be the same without the sounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
nomadlawyer.org

The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia

Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don't worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

BG 1223 A BLOCK

Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer.
SAVANNAH, GA
WGAU

Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin' Monday

As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin', a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin' restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government's endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Barraco's Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you're looking for a sweet treat, you're in luck! Barraco's Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Georgia's Gas Tax Goes Back into Effect Tuesday

It was nice while it lasted. Motorists in Georgia will see gas prices go back up Tuesday, January 10. That's when the state's gas tax suspension ends. Governor Brian Kemp had suspended the state gas tax last March to help provide some relief from high gas prices as a result of inflation and natural disasters in neighboring states that led to an increase in pump prices.
GEORGIA STATE
counton2.com

You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don't need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. "It causes me great concern," Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. "There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they'll start shooting people."
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE

