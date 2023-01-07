Read full article on original website
PPS asks for more police patrols after shooting outside Franklin HS basketball game
PORTLAND, Ore. — Franklin High School students are back on campus after a shooting outside the school over the weekend. Portland Police said one person was hurt, and a teen is in custody. PAST COVERAGE | One injured in shooting outside basketball game at Portland's Franklin High School. This...
Mental health issue brings police presence near Columbia River High School
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A large law enforcement contingent was dispatched to an area near Columbia River High School on the report of a person dealing with a mental health issue. Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and say a gunshot was also reportedly fired by the person in crisis.
Police, Crime Stoppers seek help solving Portland man's gunshot murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau and the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help locating the suspect in a gunshot murder. Geavauntae Sherman, 22, was shot and killed in June of 2022, and the homicide remains unsolved. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police identify man killed...
Woman dies after driver hits her and child in stroller, child released from hospital
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The woman who was struck by a driver while pushing a child in a stroller on January 5 has died, Forest Grove Police announced. Lourdes Turcios Garcia, 40, passed away on January 7 after being hit by a truck on January 5. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
Downtown Portland 'drug mission' lands several arrests; police seize gun, drugs, cash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police officers say they arrested several people Sunday while conducting a drug mission in Southwest Portland. Officers with the Central Precinct conducted the mission near Southwest Ankeny Street between 4th and 5th Avenues. Bureau officials said the area has seen a “spike in both the...
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
Portland Police arrest three on reckless driving charges; 3 illegal guns seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested three suspects after they recklessly drove through Portland at speeds reaching 100 mph late Friday night. Police say at 11:15 p.m., an officer from East Precinct saw a black 2006 BMW 750 driving erratically and speeding near Southeast Division Street, under I-205. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away as he merged onto I-205 northbound. Officials say the officer did not pursue it.
23-year-old Rory Bialostosky appointed mayor of West Linn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old will lead the City of West Linn. Rory Bialostosky was appointed Mayor of West Linn by the City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 3. Bialostosky was the West Linn Council President and will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special mayoral election will be held on May 16th.
Driver eludes and hits police vehicle, destroys two planter boxes in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police took two suspects into custody Friday night after they ran from police, hitting a police vehicle, and damaging two planter boxes. Just about 9:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 6900 block of North Olympia Street on a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a stolen 2011 Subaru Outback, parked, and with two unconscious people inside.
Motorcyclist dies in Vancouver crash
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 39-year-old motorcyclist from Vancouver died in a crash with a car Friday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. just north of the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Hazel Dell Avenue. Deputies said bystanders gave the motorcyclist...
Driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Southeast Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a woman in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 168th Avenue and Division Street. The woman died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the crash...
Crash in Hillsboro sends one person to the hospital
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Southeast River Road on Friday evening, Hillsboro Fire said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. near the Southeast 24th Avenue intersection with River Road. First responders had to extricate someone from one of...
2 found dead on boat in Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found dead on a boat in the Columbia River on Friday. Deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of two unresponsive adults on board shortly before 8 p.m. The boat was located...
30 cats die in Silverton house fire, officials say an electrical issue is to blame
SILVERTON, Ore. — 30 cats were killed Saturday in a house fire in Silverton. One of the occupants ran the Silverton Cat Rescue and officials say the felines were likely killed by the smoke and heat. Silverton Fire District responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a report of a...
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
HWY 213 blocked after large piece of steel falls off semi onto road
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Crews are working on clearing HWY 213 after a large piece of steel fell off a semi-truck and blocked the road. The incident was reported by Oregon City Police at 11:50 a.m. The steel structure fell off the truck and onto the highway near I-205,...
Highway 217 to close overnight for sign removal
TIGARD, Ore. — Highway 217 will be closed overnight on January 12 so workers can remove a sign, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. All lanes of OR HWY 217 will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 between Greenburg Road and OR 99W while crews remove an overhead sign bridge.
Kotek to be sworn in as governor Monday, announces retirement of education director Gill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor on Monday. After taking the oath of office, Kotek, a Democrat, will give her inaugural address before a joint session of the Oregon Legislature. She’ll give her first media interview as governor on Tuesday.
Urgent care clinics make changes to meet demand
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at AFC tell KATU over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms at locations like OHSU, Providence, and Kaiser, and into urgent care clinics. "The local emergency departments are overwhelmed. They’ve got all of the...
Things 2 Do: Jan. 6 through Jan. 8
PORTLAND, Ore. — From star watching to bull riding to extending the holidays, here’s your Things 2 Do report. Dirt in the Moda Center isn’t something you see very often. But it’s there now because there will be bulls there Saturday night. It’s for the Professional...
