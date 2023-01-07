Seattle police arrest man after threatening to shoot apartment staff member

Seattle police arrested a man after he allegedly demanded money and threatened to shoot a staff member at an apartment building in Downtown Seattle on Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the apartment building in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue South around 8 a.m. When they arrived, they called out the suspect and arrested him without incident.

The staff member told police that he was threatened with the gun, and he believed the man was going to shoot him.

Officers seized a pellet gun resembling a Glock-style semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for felony harassment and robbery.

