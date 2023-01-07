ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 College Football Playoff National Championship: Time, Channel and How to Watch TCU vs Georgia

The 2022 college football season officially ends tonight. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game, and the two teams competing in the contest are the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also stream on Watch ESPN and the ESPN App.
FanSided

Miami football can use Georgia and TCU blueprints for future

The Miami football team had a disappointing inaugural season under Mario Cristobal. Miami struggled defensively and offensively finishing 5-7. The Hurricanes allowed 40 or more points five times for the first time in program history. Miami has a ton of improvement to get where head coach Mario Cristobal wants Miami to be.
saturdaytradition.com

Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett IV narrate hype video ahead of CFP national championship

Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett IV are ready to face off in the national championship game. The two came together to narrate a hype video leading up to the contest. TCU and Georgia meet each other at SoFi Stadium on Monday in what will be the conclusion to the 2022 college football season. The stage is set for the two best teams in the country to battle it out.
