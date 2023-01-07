ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lordstown tax would go to workers there, too

By Stan Boney
 3 days ago

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Village Council will meet in special session Monday at 6 p.m. to vote on whether to place an additional income tax levy on the May primary ballot.

It would be an additional half-percent on top of the 1% already being paid. If passed, it would a total of 1.5%.

The additional tax would go exclusively to fire and EMS services.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said one of the village’s ambulances would be staffed 24/7.

Only people living in Lordstown can vote on the tax, but everyone working in Lordstown will pay the tax.

“We still provide services for workers, ambulance, wear and tear on the roads, etcetera,” Hill said. “Infrastructure wears more with 10,000 people versus 3.300.”

