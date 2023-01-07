ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

Erskine Academy student dies after multi-vehicle crash

RICHMOND (WGME) - A 17-year-old Maine boy who was injured in a crash on December 30 has died. Remy Pettengill was a student at Erskine Academy in South China. The school posted to Facebook that Pettengill's parents confirmed his death. State Police say 39-year-old Steven Trask of Topsham sideswiped a...
RICHMOND, ME
Auburn temporarily shuts down bus route due to driver shortage

AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn is facing a school bus driver shortage. Some children won't be picked up until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Auburn Superintendent Dr. Connie Brown says bus route 21 is closed for the next week. They've started their own training program for...
AUBURN, ME
Crews battle commercial fire in Dover, New Hampshire

DOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - Crews responded to a large fire in Dover, New Hampshire, on Sunday. New Hampshire fire officials say they responded to 29 Industrial Park Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday. They say the building is a large commercial building with multiple businesses inside. There were no injuries...
DOVER, NH
Rochester works to make crosswalks safer after woman hit, killed by vehicle

ROCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- The city of Rochester, New Hampshire plans to make a dangerous crosswalk safer, after a driver hit and killed a woman trying to cross the street. Rochester police say Cindy Aspinall was crossing Columbus Avenue in a mobility scooter on the afternoon of December 30 when a vehicle heading south hit and killed her.
ROCHESTER, NH
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine

WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
MAINE STATE
Auburn Police Department reassigns officers due to staffing shortage

AUBURN (WGME)-- The Auburn Police Department is down five positions, forcing them to reassign officers. Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen says the staffing issues are due to five vacancies and nine officers that are unable to work right now. Some are out for personal reasons and others for training. In...
AUBURN, ME
Couple fighting in court to mine $1.5 billion lithium deposit in Maine

NEWRY (WGME) -- A couple in Newry who recently discovered a valuable lithium deposit on their property is now fighting in court to mine it. According to the Maine Monitor, Mary and Gary Freeman are looking to excavate what may be the world's largest lithium deposit. The highly sought-after mineral...
MAINE STATE
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies

A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
OXFORD, ME
Bristol home damaged in fire

BRISTOL (WGME) - A home on the Midcoast was badly damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon. Officials with the Bristol Fire Department got the call for a house fire at 253 Pemiquid Trail in Bristol around 3 p.m. Crews say there were no injuries but there was substantial damage to...
BRISTOL, ME
Large response to structure fire in Waterboro Sunday night

WATERBORO (WGME) - Our crews describe a large fire scene for a structure fire on May Street in Waterboro Sunday night. Waterboro Fire Captain Chris Carpenter says they got the call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple crews responded to the scene. Carpenter says the home was unoccupied while the...
WATERBORO, ME
Leavitt QB named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year

PORTLAND (WGME) – Leavitt all-star quarterback Noah Carpenter was named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year Friday. Carpenter is coming off a phenomenal season, leading the Hornets to an undefeated record and a Class C state championship. The junior totaled over 3,100 yards of total offense to go along with an amazing 49 touchdowns, 27 through the air and 22 more on the ground.
TURNER, ME
Mariners score OT thriller!

PORTLAND, ME – January 6, 2023 – Trailing by two goals more than halfway through the third period, the Maine Mariners stormed back for a 5-4 overtime win over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Mitch Fossier scored at 3:34 of OT to complete the comeback in front of a sellout crowd of 5,179.
PORTLAND, ME

