Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in GeorgiaKristen WaltersSavannah, GA
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Related
WSAV-TV
Day in the Life of a Georgia Redcoat
We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn’t be the same without the sounds. We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn’t be the same without the sounds. Bryan County residents want leaders to take action …. Bryan County residents want leaders...
WSAV-TV
Fort Stewart soldier gets 3.5 years in prison for COVID-19, student loan fraud scheme
A Fort Stewart soldier will spend three and a half years in prison for leading a fraud scheme involving COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Fort Stewart soldier gets 3.5 years in prison for …. A Fort Stewart soldier will spend three and a half years in prison...
WSAV-TV
BG 1223 A BLOCK
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
WJCL
Deputies: 16-year-old Hilton Head Island girl wakes up to find stranger inside her bedroom
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Savannah man is facing charges of burglary, voyeurism, peeping tom, indecent exposure and more. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Kewyn Louis Williams Friday night in connection to an incident at a Hilton Head Island home. According...
1 injured in overnight armed robbery in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person is recovering after an armed robbery early Monday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at West 42nd Street and Montgomery Street just after midnight. Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on a suspect at this […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSAV-TV
Pooler could score Dave & Buster's, Big Shot Golf Driving Range
On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth by Dave & Busters to add a new location at the Tanger Outlets. Pooler could score Dave & Buster’s, Big Shot Golf …. On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth...
wtoc.com
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
WSAV-TV
Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for 7th term
Longtime Sheriff says it starts with safety in schools and bringing local departments together to fight crime. Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for …. Longtime Sheriff says it starts with safety in schools and bringing local departments together to fight crime. Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness...
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
WMBF
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
68-year-old Richmond Hill woman completes half marathon in all 50 states
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — A 68-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has completed half marathons in all 50 states. “I will not stop, I will keep going to the very end because I love it”. Terry Hartsock, an avid runner says her passion began when she joined a group called Muscatine Running Friends back in […]
allongeorgia.com
Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
valdostatoday.com
GBI continues efforts to identify woman’s remains
RICEBORO – The GBI releases an updated sketch with more information to seek the public’s help in identifying female remains. The GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dismembered. An updated forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached.
Statesboro police arrest aggravated assault suspect in Swainsboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in custody after shooting at his girlfriend and her father in Statesboro last week. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to Southern Villas on Chandler Road on Friday, Jan. 6 around 7:11 p.m. for a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired. Upon […]
Deputies arrest man accused of breaking and entering Hilton Head home, teenagers room
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into a Hilton Head home and entering a teenage resident’s room several times. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it was called to a home on Matthews Drive around 5 a.m. on Friday for a burglary. Deputies said a 16-year-old resident […]
WJCL
Investigation underway after apartment catches fire in Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Bulloch County. The fire broke out at a complex off Rucker Lane in Statesboro shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Even though firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, we're...
Georgia woman arrested in retirement community murders of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Authorities investigating the New Year’s Eve murders of an elderly Florida couple have identified their alleged killer, who was arrested in Georgia while driving the victims’ car. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was arrested Monday in Savannah, according to authorities. Williams, who is awaiting...
Comments / 0