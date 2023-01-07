ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Day in the Life of a Georgia Redcoat

We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn't be the same without the sounds. Bryan County residents want leaders to take action …. Bryan County residents want leaders...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BG 1223 A BLOCK

Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in overnight armed robbery in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person is recovering after an armed robbery early Monday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at West 42nd Street and Montgomery Street just after midnight. Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on a suspect at this […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for 7th term

Longtime Sheriff says it starts with safety in schools and bringing local departments together to fight crime. Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WMBF

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
allongeorgia.com

Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
STATESBORO, GA
valdostatoday.com

GBI continues efforts to identify woman’s remains

RICEBORO – The GBI releases an updated sketch with more information to seek the public’s help in identifying female remains. The GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dismembered. An updated forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest aggravated assault suspect in Swainsboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in custody after shooting at his girlfriend and her father in Statesboro last week. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to Southern Villas on Chandler Road on Friday, Jan. 6 around 7:11 p.m. for a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired. Upon […]
STATESBORO, GA

