We have little chance of tackling climate change and reducing biodiversity loss without a redesign of the world’s largest industry: agriculture and food. While shifting to more plant-based diets and reducing food waste will be critical steps, what occurs at the farm level will matter more. There, it will be the choices made around technology and intensity that will matter. Agricultural intensity With crops grown in farm fields, more intensive management means a reduction in the diversity of crops grown, combined with increased application of nutrients and use of mechanical soil tillage on the farm. In eastern Canada, cropping has intensified by becoming...

20 DAYS AGO