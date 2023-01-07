ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Big Bend Homeless Coalition joins Family Promise

By Ariel Schiller
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
The Big Bend Homeless Coalition's name will soon change to Family Promise of the Big Bend. BBHC will join the national organization in a move expected to not only help with how they operate but how they're able to get access to funding.

Holly Bernardo, CEO of the Big Bend Homeless Coalition, says now that they're part of the Family Promise organization they'll be able to collaborate with the network of 200 shelters across the country.

"It just helps us join with something larger and I like being able to say these are the national averages, this is what we're doing in line with the national averages and it's definitely a more collaborative approach," said Bernardo.

Joining Family Promise also means they'll get access to training, learn best practices, and access funding they weren't able to access before, which can help them update their facilities like the Hope Community which helps house homeless families.

"We will have a national organization behind us saying hey this is critical, we really need to rehab our facilities. It's helping us move forward and tell our story in a different way to have leverage for that funding," said Bernardo.

Sam Nunnally, Board Chair for BBHC says rebranding will hopefully have a lasting impact on the organization.

"What we hope happens, with the awareness that's created with the additional support, what we'll see is the opportunity to make this space and our other properties feel more like a home," said Nunnally.

The name change becomes official on March 9th which is the same night of their inaugural gala, 'Home, Hope, Promise.'

The Truist Foundation donated 15,000 dollars to the organization today as part of the rebranding announcement.

