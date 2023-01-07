ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotel

A male victim was stabbed to death at the Stay Suites America hotel in Orange Park Sunday. A Miami man is now in Clay County Jail facing one charge of second-degree murder. At approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a person being stabbed to death at Stay Suites America hotel, located at 1656 Wells Road.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a person was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway on the second floor of the Stay Suites on Wells Road. The person died shortly after Clay County Fire Rescue arrived.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Woman dies when hit by SUV while crossing Normandy Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an elderly woman was hit by an SUV on Normandy Boulevard. STORY: Fans fall victim to ticket scams leading up Jaguars game. According to the crash report, at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday, a blue SUV from Juliette, Georgia was traveling...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Middleburg man charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed pizza delivery driver

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Woman dead after a shooting in Playpen Drive, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 1:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in 4800 Playpen Drive. Officers arrived to the scene they found a woman suspected to be in her thirties with a gunshot wound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man injured in unknown shooting on Northside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been shot in North Jacksonville in the area of Harts Rd. and Dunn Ave. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m. Officers received information from a local hospital in connection to a male in his 20′s with a gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman is sentenced for unrelated stabbing of inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of slicing the neck of fellow inmate Josh’uan Stripling has been sentenced to five years in prison. Markas Fishburne, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy. After his arrest, he was charged with aggravated battery in the unrelated stabbing. He still faces a murder charge, which he will be tried for at a later date.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

