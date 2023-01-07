Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbingZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Elementary school earns Purple Star School of Distinction, public invited to ceremonyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
First Coast News
Arrest made in shooting death of Jacksonville 13-year-old leaving football tryouts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was killed in a car in Moncrief on Dec. 3, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday. Marcel Johnson was arrested for the crime. Waters said this is "the first domino to fall" in...
Action News Jax
Arrest made in murder of Jacksonville 13-year-old Prince Holland, more arrests coming, sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the drive-by December shooting of Prince Holland, a 13-year-old who was leaving football tryouts, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. Marcel Johnson is facing second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles,...
First Coast News
Police: Man arrested after he calls 911 to report deadly stabbing in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man was arrested in Orange Park after he called 911 to report a deadly stabbing at the Stay Suites at 1656 Wells Road. The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to the 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. and found the victim in the hallway of the Stay Suites. The victim had multiple stab wounds, police said.
News4Jax.com
Bullet holes litter Northside street known as ‘Dodge City’ following shootout, SWAT response
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested after a neighborhood was shot up, in what witnesses say was like a war zone on Jacksonville’s Northside. Tony Brown, 19, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, armed trespassing and marijuana possession. His arrest report also indicates others were...
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotel
A male victim was stabbed to death at the Stay Suites America hotel in Orange Park Sunday. A Miami man is now in Clay County Jail facing one charge of second-degree murder. At approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a person being stabbed to death at Stay Suites America hotel, located at 1656 Wells Road.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a person was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway on the second floor of the Stay Suites on Wells Road. The person died shortly after Clay County Fire Rescue arrived.
Action News Jax
Orange Park man arrested for second-degree murder in overnight stabbing, Clay deputies say
ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing at the Stay Suites Sunday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Alvin Jones called 911 from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from Stay Suites to report the stabbing, according to a release from CCSO.
Action News Jax
FHP: Woman dies when hit by SUV while crossing Normandy Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an elderly woman was hit by an SUV on Normandy Boulevard. STORY: Fans fall victim to ticket scams leading up Jaguars game. According to the crash report, at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday, a blue SUV from Juliette, Georgia was traveling...
News4Jax.com
Middleburg man charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed pizza delivery driver
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
Action News Jax
JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Action News Jax
Woman dead after a shooting in Playpen Drive, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 1:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in 4800 Playpen Drive. Officers arrived to the scene they found a woman suspected to be in her thirties with a gunshot wound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville firefighters responding to house fire on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a house fire on the Westside. Crews are responding to the 4700 block of Derrickson Court, which is north of 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road South. Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area...
Action News Jax
JSO: Man injured in unknown shooting on Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been shot in North Jacksonville in the area of Harts Rd. and Dunn Ave. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m. Officers received information from a local hospital in connection to a male in his 20′s with a gunshot wound.
Jacksonville inmate dies in custody waiting for trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Richard Karl Johnston, a 58-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail was found dead Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a release. Court records show Johnston was arrested on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled person on December 23. Johnston was being...
Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman is sentenced for unrelated stabbing of inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of slicing the neck of fellow inmate Josh’uan Stripling has been sentenced to five years in prison. Markas Fishburne, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy. After his arrest, he was charged with aggravated battery in the unrelated stabbing. He still faces a murder charge, which he will be tried for at a later date.
Jacksonville police release new video of deadly officer-involved shooting from November
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Warning: Video may be distressing to some, viewer discretion is advised) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released new video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from November. Officers killed Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr. as he drove toward them, police say. JSO says they were trying to...
Police: Jacksonville officer arrested after falsifying report, arresting man without probable cause
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was arrested on Friday, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced in a press conference. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press conference at noon on the investigation and arrest of Officer Cecil Grant. He faces charges for official misconduct, which is a third degree felony.
Comments / 0