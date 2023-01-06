Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
theorcasonian.com
Five issues to watch as the WA Legislature convenes Monday
OLYMPIA — After two years of debates, committee meetings and votes on Zoom, Washington legislators will return Monday in person to the Capitol. In the 105-day session, legislative leaders and Gov. Jay Inslee have signaled they’ll tackle thorny issues including homelessness, public safety, abortion rights and gun violence.
Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin Monday, he and other lawmakers participated in a pre-session...
spokanepublicradio.org
Here are six issues atop the agenda for the 2023 Washington Legislature
A new statewide Crosscut/Elway poll ranked cost of living, housing costs and related economic aspects as the top voter priority, cited by 34% of respondents. Public safety, including crime and drug use, came in second place with 23% of voters mentioning that first in response to an open-ended question. Close behind, 22% of the poll respondents said addressing homelessness should be the legislature's main priority this year.
Washington healthcare workers push for new staffing laws, enforcement
SEATTLE — A coalition of state healthcare workers is again urging legislators to pass staffing standards that would set new limits on patient loads and increase enforcement of current laws. The "WA Safe + Healthy" coalition is also asking to move rule-making to the Department of Labor and Industries...
Former AG Rob McKenna makes the case against Washington’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – Former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna detailed the legal case against the state’s new capital gains income tax during a recent online seminar put on by the free market Washington Policy Center think tank. McKenna, one of the lead attorneys in the case...
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
stateofreform.com
Consolidation, underlying costs, and a lack of healthy competition contributing to Washington’s rising healthcare costs
The rising costs of healthcare services are a heavy burden for many Washingtonians, but lowering those costs is a complicated issue. Experts identified some causes for high costs, as well as some solutions that could provide some relief during the “Efforts to ensure transparency & promote affordability” panel at Thursday’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
Chronicle
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
Report: Washington schools superintendent not sufficiently tracking $3B in federal aid
(The Center Square) – A new state study looking at school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on minority students found that the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction wasn't adequately tracking school districts' spending of nearly $3 billion in federal aid. OSPI received $2.9 billion in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to the preliminary report conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, distributed in three rounds in July 2022, March 2021, and July 2021. ...
wahospitality.org
Clean Buildings Act
Commercial buildings larger than 50,000 square feet (SF) are required to meet mandatory clean building performance standards. Compliance deadlines are phased in over a few years starting with June 1, 2026 for buildings more than 220,000 SF. Building owners cannot ignore these requirements as compliance delays can be costly. Non-compliance...
KOMO News
Housing, homelessness crisis to be priority for state lawmakers in 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Monday, Washington law makers will begin the process of mapping out 2023 and what will be top of mind as this year's legislative session begins. Housing and the homelessness crisis are once again receiving a focus. Governor Jay Inslee has a 4-billion-dollar proposal, to address...
Washington state’s legislative session starts Monday
Washington state legislative leaders appeared largely aligned with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in citing homelessness and a significant housing shortage as top priorities for the legislative session starting Monday in Olympia.
kpq.com
Workers across Washington State are getting a raise
Washington State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased to $15.74 per hour...that's a raise of $1.25 from last year. Not everyone is excited about the news. Small business owners worry they’ll have to hike prices. Kirk Duncan is a...
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals, Health Care Unions Split on Best Way Out of Staffing Crisis
Washington's hospital system found itself facing financial losses approaching $2 billion by the end of 2022, but health care staffers and executives are hoping next week will bring opportunities for aid. When state lawmakers begin the 2023 legislative session on Monday, they'll find themselves in the middle of a growing...
marijuanamoment.net
Washington Lawmakers Consider Drug Possession Penalties In New Session
“I do feel like there’s a consensus building to do something that’s public-health focused, but also a little bit of an increased role in the justice system.”. Should the legal system treat drug possession as a crime? How can society compel people with serious substance-use disorders to get treatment? And how do elected officials handle those questions?
beckershospitalreview.com
Kansas Supreme Court rules hospital must grant woman electronic access to health data
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that a hospital in the state must provide a woman with access to her EHR data. Patient Kelly Roe had requested access to her medical records from Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg in their native, digital format, but the hospital said it would only provide hard copies of the data via paper.
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas lab owners charged in $107M Medicare fraud scheme
Three men who owned and operated a Texas genetic testing laboratory have been charged in an alleged $107 million Medicare fraud scheme. John Grisham, 49, of Hickory Creek, Texas; Rob Wilburn, 51, of San Antonio; and Richard Speights Jr., 52, of Lake Charles, La., allegedly conducted the Medicare and Medicare Advantage fraud scheme between January and October 2019, according to a Jan. 6 Justice Department news release.
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Comments / 2