ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
koze.com

Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)

OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Five issues to watch as the WA Legislature convenes Monday

OLYMPIA — After two years of debates, committee meetings and votes on Zoom, Washington legislators will return Monday in person to the Capitol. In the 105-day session, legislative leaders and Gov. Jay Inslee have signaled they’ll tackle thorny issues including homelessness, public safety, abortion rights and gun violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request

On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin Monday, he and other lawmakers participated in a pre-session...
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Here are six issues atop the agenda for the 2023 Washington Legislature

A new statewide Crosscut/Elway poll ranked cost of living, housing costs and related economic aspects as the top voter priority, cited by 34% of respondents. Public safety, including crime and drug use, came in second place with 23% of voters mentioning that first in response to an open-ended question. Close behind, 22% of the poll respondents said addressing homelessness should be the legislature's main priority this year.
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

Consolidation, underlying costs, and a lack of healthy competition contributing to Washington’s rising healthcare costs

The rising costs of healthcare services are a heavy burden for many Washingtonians, but lowering those costs is a complicated issue. Experts identified some causes for high costs, as well as some solutions that could provide some relief during the “Efforts to ensure transparency & promote affordability” panel at Thursday’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
The Center Square

Report: Washington schools superintendent not sufficiently tracking $3B in federal aid

(The Center Square) – A new state study looking at school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on minority students found that the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction wasn't adequately tracking school districts' spending of nearly $3 billion in federal aid. OSPI received $2.9 billion in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to the preliminary report conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, distributed in three rounds in July 2022, March 2021, and July 2021. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
wahospitality.org

Clean Buildings Act

Commercial buildings larger than 50,000 square feet (SF) are required to meet mandatory clean building performance standards. Compliance deadlines are phased in over a few years starting with June 1, 2026 for buildings more than 220,000 SF. Building owners cannot ignore these requirements as compliance delays can be costly. Non-compliance...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Workers across Washington State are getting a raise

Washington State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased to $15.74 per hour...that's a raise of $1.25 from last year. Not everyone is excited about the news. Small business owners worry they’ll have to hike prices. Kirk Duncan is a...
WASHINGTON STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Washington Lawmakers Consider Drug Possession Penalties In New Session

“I do feel like there’s a consensus building to do something that’s public-health focused, but also a little bit of an increased role in the justice system.”. Should the legal system treat drug possession as a crime? How can society compel people with serious substance-use disorders to get treatment? And how do elected officials handle those questions?
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas lab owners charged in $107M Medicare fraud scheme

Three men who owned and operated a Texas genetic testing laboratory have been charged in an alleged $107 million Medicare fraud scheme. John Grisham, 49, of Hickory Creek, Texas; Rob Wilburn, 51, of San Antonio; and Richard Speights Jr., 52, of Lake Charles, La., allegedly conducted the Medicare and Medicare Advantage fraud scheme between January and October 2019, according to a Jan. 6 Justice Department news release.
HICKORY CREEK, TX
Big Country News

Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy