New study finds frequently checking social media may change the brains of young teens
BOSTON -- A new study found that frequently checking social media may change the brains of young teens. Researchers at the University of North Carolina performed brain scans on nearly 170 sixth- and seventh-grade students and found that those who habitually checked social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat around age 12 showed greater sensitivity to social rewards and punishments over time. That means the kids who visit these sites 15 or more times a day may be more hypersensitive to feedback from their peers than kids who check social media less often. It is unclear what the long-term consequences of this may be good or bad.
What is 550 divided by two? Social media users struggle to answer ‘basic’ maths question
SOCIAL media users have been left baffled after struggling to work out what 550 divided by two is. The basic maths question left a number of viewers stunned as they realised the answer was not what they first thought. Much to many people's shock, 550 divided by two does not...
A school district is attempting to skirt Section 230 by suing social media apps for knowingly exploiting the 'vulnerable brains of youth'
Section 230 is an internet law that allows companies to regulate content as they see fit. The suit, which the AP calls "novel," maneuvers around it.
Seattle schools sue social media companies for causing "mental health crisis" among children
What just happened? The negative impact social media can have on young people's mental health is well documented. Now, Seattle's school district has filed a lawsuit against the companies behind TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, accusing them of creating a "mental health crisis among America's youth." The 91-page complaint...
United Kingdom teachers want to re-educate teenage students “brainwashed” by controversial influencer : report
A British newspaper reported teachers in the United Kingdom are struggling with how to handle the rise in students who are "brainwashed" by the misogynistic teachings of Andrew Tate.
Mother-in-Law Furious After Woman 'Bans' Her from Posting Pictures of Baby Online
Who gets to decide whether or not pictures of a child end up online?. Parenting in the age of social media has really changed how things look. It’s brought in a whole other influence that parents have very little control over.
Social media trends millennials want to dump
While the use of social media is at an all-ime high, what’s trending has become the key focus on each platform. Some popular features that produce viral content happen to be Facebook and Instagram reels, TikTok videos, tweets, YouTube shorts and more. These short video features allow content creators and social media users to either create their own viral content, share reaction videos or hop on already trending content.
TikTok, Meta sued by Seattle school district for allegedly wreaking mental health crisis among students
TikTok, Meta, Snap and YouTube were sued for allegedly causing a mental health crisis among Seattle public school teenagers, according to a lawsuit.
Opinion: How to Use Social Media to Improve Your Mental Health
I’m no stranger to the argument that social media is the downfall of society. It’s certainly hastened the spread of lies written in the form of truth. People will believe anything these days as long as it sounds good and resonates with the baseless opinion they’d already formed, right?
Facebook Parent Meta Rolls Out Ad Tech Changes to Prevent Discrimination
Facebook parent Meta said Monday it rolled out changes that aim to address concerns that the system the company uses to deliver ads could be potentially biased. The update to Meta's ad technology comes after the social media giant settled a lawsuit with the US Department of Justice in 2022 over allegations that the company allowed landlords and home sellers to run discriminatory housing ads. As part of the settlement, Meta agreed to stop using a housing ad tool and develop a new system to tackle this issue.
Constant social media checking may affect functional brain development
On this era, social media all of the sudden modified the panorama of adolescent improvement. These days, smartphones and social media platforms corresponding to Fb, Snapchat, and Instagram have dramatically altered how folks join. However, the identical has modified our mind improvement. Scientists observed a exceptional change in adolescents’ mind improvement.
Nearly all ed tech apps share students’ personal information
A new report points to "disturbing" evidence of safety risks from exposure of students' online data through ed tech, with 96% of apps used or recommended by K-12 schools sharing students' personal information with third parties. In a study conducted by Internet Safety Labs, a nonprofit that conducts product safety...
Social Media is More Dangerous Than You Think
A sound clip that says, "And remember, kids, the next time somebody tells you the government wouldn't do that - oh, yes, they would," has recently gained popularity on TikTok.
An Indie Author Reappeared Online Two Years After A Facebook Post Announced Her Death
Beware the consequences of creating drama in a space full of fiction writers.
