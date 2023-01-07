Read full article on original website
modernfarmer.com
Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022
Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
modernfarmer.com
Grain Farming Goes Indoors
Vertical farms have had successes producing fresh greens and herbs, tomatoes and strawberries—all necessary and delicious crops but not the most calorie-dense. That honor falls to cereals and grains, which generally take up more space and spread out over amber-tinted fields. But those amber waves of grain could soon take up residence indoors, with the first successfully grown indoor wheat.
Gizmodo
John Deere and American Farmers Sign Right-to-Repair Agreement
A battle for progressive tech has been waged on America’s farmlands, and on Sunday it came to a head. United States farmers using John Deere equipment have the right to repair after the American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The six-page long memorandum...
swineweb.com
In Swine Versation: The Modern Farmer, with Stewart Skinner
Stewart Skinner, owner of Imani Farms in Ontario Canada joins us for a great discussion. We discuss the tagline “Modern Farmer” when social media came to the forefront in 2009. We talk about this story, his family farm Stonaleen Farms and how we created and developed Imani Farms and the meaning behind it. The strength and qualities or being a Canadian Pig Farmer, along with rapid fire questions. We also discuss reaching a decision maker and how this is a challenge in our industry, and how we makes decisions as a Hog Manager. We wrap on how Stewart matches a personal and corporate vision vs social responsibility, profit and longevity?
Farmers endured a rough year, but fertilizer companies cashed in
This story was originally published by Investigate Midwest. Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment. The memorandum of understanding, signed Sunday at the federation's convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, follows several years of discussions between the two sides, they said in a news release.The agreement, said federation President Zippy Duvall, ”addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources, while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety.” “A piece of equipment is...
John Deere: Seeds can now get a robotic 'jolt' just like coffee in the morning
And that's not all. Deere has also announced a brand new all-electric excavator.
Autoblog
John Deere will let U.S. farmers repair their own equipment
John Deere has been one of the stauncher opponents of right to repair regulation, but it's now willing to make some concessions. Deere & Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) that lets U.S. farmers and independent repair shops fix equipment, rather than requiring the use of authorized parts and service centers. Users will have access to official diagnostics, manuals, tools and training. Deere will let owners disable electronic locks, and won't bar people from legally obtaining repair resources even if the company no longer offers them.
beefmagazine.com
Add more steers to your beef operation
The use of beef semen on dairy cows is a recent change in the dairy industry to increase revenue and likely profitability for dairy operations. Traditional dairy steer calves had relatively less value, but by employing sex-sorted beef semen on dairy cows that are not candidates to produce replacement dairy heifers, the outcome is a steer calf with additional value when fed and turned into beef.
Agriculture Online
John Deere is working to transform consumers' perception of agriculture
John Deere made history this week in Las Vegas. The company’s CEO John May was the keynote speaker for the opening session at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). While it’s the fifth consecutive year Deere has exhibited at CES, 2023 marks the first time an ag technology company has presented on the main stage. May, along with other Deere experts, highlighted how technology is transforming the way we grow food.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How can mushroom farm equipment affect the farms’ efficiency and profits?
There are a lot of cogs that need to be present in order for a mushroom growing farm to run smoothly and bring the expected profits. Mushroom farm equipment is undoubtedly one of the most important ones. But how exactly does it affect the mushroom farm’s efficiency? What features to...
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
swineweb.com
HPGen improves gain and feed efficiency at pig farm
Pete Matthews runs a 2,400-head, double-wide finishing pig farm in Iowa, with a daily water consumption of up to 7,200 gallons. Typically, the pigs drink 3,000 gallons of water in total per day, although on some days this amount increases to 4,000 gallons. Water is an important resource at pig...
Adjusting the intensity of farming can help address climate change
We have little chance of tackling climate change and reducing biodiversity loss without a redesign of the world’s largest industry: agriculture and food. While shifting to more plant-based diets and reducing food waste will be critical steps, what occurs at the farm level will matter more. There, it will be the choices made around technology and intensity that will matter. Agricultural intensity With crops grown in farm fields, more intensive management means a reduction in the diversity of crops grown, combined with increased application of nutrients and use of mechanical soil tillage on the farm. In eastern Canada, cropping has intensified by becoming...
English farmers turning to cultivating nuts as climate heats
Nuts are being grown more than ever by English farmers as the climate heats, making the products more economically viable, growers have said. Nut trees are also helpful for biodiversity on farms, improving soil health as their roots improve the ability and capacity of soil to absorb water, reducing the risk of wind erosion.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Creating Flow at Your Composting Facility
Optimizing fixed operating costs and producing high-quality mulch starts with the basics. Setting up your facility to help minimize movement and deliver optimal compost maturing conditions can help you develop and grow a successful composting business. Whether just starting in the composting industry or stepping up your efforts, managing fixed...
DVM 360
USDA advances American foulbrood vaccination for honeybees
These pollinators are critical to agriculture with healthy commercial hives essential for securing high crop yields. The USDA has granted a conditional license to Dalan Animal Health, Inc. for a first-in-class vaccine to protect honeybees against American Foulbrood disease caused by Paenibacillus larvae. According to Dalan Animal Health—a biotech company in Athens, Georgia, aiming to advance insect health—honeybees are plagued by American Foulbrood, with previously no safe and sustainable solution for disease prevention.
agritechtomorrow.com
2022 Top Article - A Guide To Planning A Commercial Aquaponics Greenhouse
Imagine running a business that uses innovative sustainable growing methods, creates little to no waste, and gives back to the community by supplying fresh, local food. Commercial aquaponics presents an opportunity to do all three, while also being financially profitable with high-value, year-round produce. While an enticing opportunity, planning a...
makeuseof.com
Build an Automated Gardening System With the Raspberry Pi Pico W
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With a green thumb and some patience, gardening is a lovely hobby regardless if you have a few exotic plants indoors or have a full-blown outdoor garden with potatoes and perennials.
