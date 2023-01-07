Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Related
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher
Fifth grader Novah Jones stated, "We were studying math... an announcer came on and she was like, 'Lockdown, I repeat lockdown.'" To paraphrase one student: "I was afraid. It was like my first lockdown, and I didn't know what to do, so I simply huddled under my desk like everyone else."
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
‘It could have been prevented’: Richneck Elementary School parent addresses security issues following shooting
Police say a six-year-old student shot his elementary teacher Friday afternoon in a Richneck Elementary School classroom.
Legal expert: 6-year-old's parents could be charged after teacher shot
"You're talking about a six-year-old. You've got a very, very undeveloped mind and it's a very difficult thing for the criminal system to give any sort of accountability to a six-year-old."
virginiamercury.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
'I just wanted to throw up': Parents react to shooting at Richneck Elem. School
Families from the Richneck Elementary School shooting are reacting after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in a classroom Friday afternoon.
Man dies after being shot in Portsmouth, police investigating
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday. According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. on the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the...
6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News School: PD
A female teacher is in the hospital and a 6-year-old student is in custody Friday afternoon following a shooting at Newport News school, officials confirm.
Homicide leaves one man with fatal gunshot wounds: Portsmouth Police
Police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene, authorities are calling the incident a homicide
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Police in Norfolk are looking for a motorist they say struck a woman early morning on New Year's Day and left the scene.
Victim identified in deadly Monday morning I-264 crash: Troopers
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes as the investigation ensues
wfirnews.com
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
Second man arrested in connection to fatal robbery attempt in Suffolk
According to police, 23-year-old Jonathan Jackson was taken into custody Friday in North Carolina.
13-year-old becomes fourth suspect in Portsmouth teen’s fatal shooting
A fourth suspect, a 13-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Portsmouth last month.
Additional charges against 15-year-old suspect in deadly Gloucester shooting
Additional charges have been added to the list against the 15-year-old suspect in the New Year's Day shooting that killed 20-year-old Tyler Heywood
Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
Police ID 2 men killed in Suffolk plane crash that sparked 35-acre brush fire
The deadly plane crash caused a three-alarm brush fire that spread across 35 acres of open field and woods, firefighters said.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake crash injures 3, including officer
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured – including a police officer – in a crash involving a police vehicle, Chesapeake Police said Saturday morning. One man was ejected from a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, Chesapeake Police said. Another woman in the same vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the officer involved was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Chesapeake Police said.
Jury finds man charged with shooting infant, 4 others in Norfolk not guilty
Kimahni Lankford, the man charged with shooting five people, including a 1-month-old girl, has been found not guilty on all 12 counts Thursday.
Comments / 1