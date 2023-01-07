ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiamercury.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wfirnews.com

Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted

UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
ROANOKE, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake crash injures 3, including officer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured – including a police officer – in a crash involving a police vehicle, Chesapeake Police said Saturday morning. One man was ejected from a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, Chesapeake Police said. Another woman in the same vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the officer involved was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Chesapeake Police said.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy