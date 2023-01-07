ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0zbd_0k6Ip2lA00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to the KCSO.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The sheriff’s office says Jarrell was riding her bicycle on Route 60, also known as East Dupont Avenue, in Belle near the Chelyan Bridge when the crash happened around 1 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, Jarrell was riding next to the concrete barrier in the westbound lane when the bicycle allegedly veered into the westbound lane. Jarrell was then struck by an SUV that was traveling westbound, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say the driver of the SUV was not impaired or at fault for the crash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

Related
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for alleged breaking and entering

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for an alleged breaking and entering at a business in Saint Albans. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Peerless Block and Brick located at 400 Oliver Street on Sunday.  Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WTAP

Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There were multiple crashes early Monday morning on I-77. The first crash was called in at 6:25 a.m. The crash was between a department of highway semitruck and three passenger vehicles on the northbound side of I-77 by mile marker 158 which caused it to be shut down according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Backup requested after Police Chief and doctor punched in face by woman at hospital

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman has been arrested after attacking medical and police personnel during a hospital visit in the early hours Tuesday morning. As reported by Cpl. Korey D.M. Spears K9 of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 3:40 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Cpl. Spears was dispatched by the Fayette County 911 Center regarding a request for assistance at Montgomery General Hospital by Police Chief P. Workman.
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after choking wife to near uncounsiousness

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County man faces a number of charges following a domestic altercation which took place last week. Trooper First Class J.C. Woods Jr. of the West Virginia State Police Department reports that on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Woods and Trooper Ware were informed of a domestic altercation by Greenbrier County Deputies which took place at 117 Elinor Drive in Pence Springs, West Virginia.
PENCE SPRINGS, WV
ridgeviewnews.com

Midnight Accident with DUI Charge in Arnoldsburg

In the Midnight hour, Saturday into Sunday, Calhoun Control Dispatched the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, WV State Police and Minnie Hamilton Health System’s ambulance to a single vehicle crash in front of the Family Dollar Store in Arnoldsburg on Route 33/119. There were no reported injuries, but the driver,...
ARNOLDSBURG, WV
WTAP

Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova

(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
KENOVA, WV
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy