Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
3 New England Patriots who won’t be back for the 2023 season
After missing the playoffs, the Patriots should expect to see some departures ahead of the 2023 season, some welcome and some bittersweet. The New England Patriots ended their 2022 season just short of the playoffs after losing to the Bills and finishing the season 8-9. The game in Buffalo was...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Buffalo Bills deliver perfect tribute to Damar Hamlin on and off field in return to action
The Buffalo Bills and their fans planned several tributes to safety Damar Hamlin for the team's game Sunday – No 3 jerseys, homemade T-shirts and even a 10ft wide get-well card.There was no scripting what happened once the Bills actually returned to action.On their first play since a terrifying scene Monday, when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills return man Nyheim Hines ran the opening kick-off 96 yards for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.The emotional, uplifting score was an early highlight to a cathartic day in Buffalo. A weeklong outpouring of support...
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
FOX Sports
Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The loss, coupled with Miami...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
NFL: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans show support for Damar Hamlin before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills return two kickoffs for touchdowns and secure win in first game since Damar Hamlin's collapse
The Buffalo Bills returned to the field Sunday for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest, and in a play that seemed plucked from a movie, returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in front of a packed house filled with tens of thousands of fans who erupted in celebration. The Bills went on to win 35-23, eliminating their division rival New England Patriots from playoff contention.
Centre Daily
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Regular Season Roundup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A wild week 18 is now officially in the books, and the National Football League's 2022 regular season has now officially reached its end. While several former Louisville football players dealt with injuries all season long, 12 former Cardinals were still able to see the field in a regular season game this year. Three of them even cracked the NFL Playoffs and have a shot at a Super Bowl title.
Centre Daily
Report: Texans Request HC Interview with Broncos’ Ejiro Evero
Ejiro Evero may indeed prove one-and-done with the Denver Broncos. Fresh off his first season as the team's defensive coordinator, Evero is garnering head-coaching interest from the Houston Texans, who officially submitted an interview request Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Evero is among several candidates for the Texans job,...
Centre Daily
Patriots Devin McCourty Addresses Future Following Season-Ending Loss To Bills
Prior to the start of the 2021 season, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was named a team captain for the 12th time in his career. At age 35, having just concluded his 13th NFL season, it is fair to wonder whether McCourty’s time on a professional football field has come to an end.
Centre Daily
Dave Lapham Offers Less Than Ideal Injury Update About Bengals Guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound optimistic about Alex Cappa playing in Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens. The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Cincinnati's Week 18 win over Baltimore and didn't return to the game. "We'll see. It'll be tough...
NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills' Opening Touchdown
The Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots was always going to be an emotional one. Sunday was the first time Buffalo took the field since their safety, Damar Hamlin, suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized the prior week. Having made considerable strides in ...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly will interview with the Broncos about their vacant head coaching job after the team requested permission to speak with him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday. Since the Cowboys are still in the playoffs, Quinn is not allowed to speak with the...
Centre Daily
Report: Texans to Interview Four NFL Assistants for Coaching Job
The Texans are kicking their coaching search into high gear as they seek a replacement for the recently fired Lovie Smith. Houston has requested permission to interview four different assistants around the league for its head coaching position, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills took on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Damar Hamlin on the minds of all.
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invite Tracker for the NFL Draft
2023 NFL Scouting Combine invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Combine is here, keep track of the players that will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, and get to know who is going to be under the microscope in March.
Centre Daily
Ravens 2023 Regular-Season Schedule Now Set
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished in second place in the AFC North at 10-7, which means their 2023 schedule has been set. They will play the other second-place finishers in the AFC — Miami Dolphins (East), Tennessee Titans (South) and Los Angeles Chargers (West), and the Detroit Lions, who finished second in the NFC North.
Centre Daily
Jets Searching For Answers After Finishing Season With Historic Slump on Offense
The Jets were historically bad on offense to finish this season. New York didn't score a single touchdown over their final three games. They averaged five points and 231 total yards per game in that stretch. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are just the second team in...
