The Buffalo Bills and their fans planned several tributes to safety Damar Hamlin for the team's game Sunday – No 3 jerseys, homemade T-shirts and even a 10ft wide get-well card.There was no scripting what happened once the Bills actually returned to action.On their first play since a terrifying scene Monday, when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills return man Nyheim Hines ran the opening kick-off 96 yards for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.The emotional, uplifting score was an early highlight to a cathartic day in Buffalo. A weeklong outpouring of support...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO