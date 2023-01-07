Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
ABC30 Fresno
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs played with a heavy heart and on about four hours of sleep Saturday. He had been back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his ailing father Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery Wednesday. Jacobs' 6-year-old son Braxton was the one who found Marty in distress and called 911.
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Bengals livid coin might take away home-field edge
Bengals coach Zac Taylor already has voiced his opposition to the NFL's new playoff scenarios, but many in the Cincinnati organization are livid about a decision they feel penalizes the Bengals and rewards the Ravens, per sources. The league told Cincinnati it should be happy it has been declared the...
ABC30 Fresno
NFL playoff bracket: AFC, NFC, Super Bowl 2023 schedule, seeding
The six matchups for the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs are set, and thePhiladelphia Eagles(NFC) andKansas City Chiefs(AFC) are the teams that get byes. Among the interesting matchups for the first round: two divisional rivalries in the AFC and a matchup betweenDak Prescott and Tom Brady in the NFC.
ABC30 Fresno
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look complete just in time for the playoffs
LAS VEGAS -- The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders31-13 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Saturday. The Chiefs clinched their seventh straight AFC West title with a Week 15 win over the Houston Texans and locked in a first-round bye with Saturday's regular-season finale.
ABC30 Fresno
Lions' comeback win over Packers puts Seahawks in postseason
SEATTLE -- Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs. An outcome that few thought was possible after the Russell Wilson trade became a reality Sunday night when the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers, 20-16, at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive earlier in the day by beating the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, in overtime, which left them needed a Lions win or tie to send Seattle to the playoffs as the NFC's seventh seed.
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers' Brandon Staley defends playing starters with 5-seed locked
DENVER --Chargers coach Brandon Staley offered no apology Sunday after playing starters throughout most of a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale, despite Los Angeles clinching the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs moments before kickoff. "These aren't easy decisions," Staley said after the game....
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 18 arrivals: Love for Damar Hamlin, Watt bros rock No. 99 and more fashion
The final weekend of the NFL regular season is upon us, and players are extending a "finish strong" mentality to the pregame tunnel. The fits? They're as fashionable as ever. Which is fortunate, because for some fan bases, it's the last showing they'll get to enjoy for a while. The...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) expected to be ready for Jaguars
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to return to practice this week and be available to play in a wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Brandon Staley said Monday. Williams suffered a back injury in a 31-28 loss to the Denver...
ABC30 Fresno
Thompson (knee) a late scratch as Warriors lose to Magic
SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson was a late scratch for the Golden State Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday after experiencing left knee soreness in pregame warmups. Thompson's left knee is the same leg as his torn ACL from 2019. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the training...
ABC30 Fresno
RB Josh Jacobs says he hopes to re-sign with Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off his first career NFL rushing title and heading toward free agency, said Monday during locker cleanout day that he'd like to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season if he and the team can agree on a contract. "For me,...
NFL Draft Profile: Daijun Edwards, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Georgia RB Daijun Edwards
ABC30 Fresno
Nearing return, Curry a full practice participant for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry could return to the court as soon as Tuesday. Curry, who has missed the past 11 games with a left shoulder subluxation, is listed as probable for the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on the most recent injury report. Warriors general manager...
